NUP wanted us out even before Mpuuga’s scandal – Sseggona

Busiro East MP Medard Sseggona has accused the National Unity Platform (NUP) of plotting to edge him and other former Democratic Party (DP) members out of the party long before the controversy surrounding the Shs500 million “service award” given to former Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga.

Sseggona, who was recently denied the NUP parliamentary ticket for the 2026 general elections, says the current fallout merely exposed what had already been planned internally. He pointed out that he, together with Makindye East MP Allan Ssewanyana and Mityana District Woman MP Joyce Bagala, were deliberately sidelined despite their long service and strong constituencies.

“I saw the signs, so I wasn’t surprised by my party’s decision. They called for people to show interest, and I presented my credentials. I know they were the best. I am not bitter; I am actually better. I am not mad at my NUP party, and I have peace in my heart,” Sseggona said.

He linked the sidelining of former DP members to the backlash against Mpuuga, saying that the scandal gave party leaders more leverage to chase them out.

“Even before the Mpuuga scenario, they wanted us out. The service award issue only hardened their position,” he added.

Sseggona also raised questions about his replacement in Busiro East, musician-turned-politician Mathias Walukagga, who has been handed the NUP ticket.

He revealed, “I have worked with my brother Walukagga. The idea was to nurture him into a better person who can be elevated. Unfortunately, the process has been hijacked but I am at peace with it.”

He, however, maintained that he will not turn his frustration into an attack on NUP or its leadership. “That’s why I am staying calm. I will not contribute to a debate that destroys my brother Kyagulanyi or contributes to the destruction of NUP and the strengthening of Gen. Museveni and his team.”

Ssegona also wondered why his exclusion has been given more weight in the public eye than that of other sitting MPs who were denied party cards.

He said, “I am one of the many people who were denied the party card. Why is the fuss about me? This must show you that maybe something went wrong. I would bleed if I lost divine favour, but I won’t suffer if I lost human favour. I am at peace.”

He reminded voters that his ties to Busiro East date back to 2010, claiming he was among those who introduced the NUP brand to the constituency.

He noted, “When you say you asked people on the ground, you need to have evidence. Who did you ask? Is he or she a party member? Where does this person live?”

Sseggona further expressed disappointment that the party has not fully followed its own constitution, which he helped draft, noting, “I was among the people who came up with the NUP party constitution, which highlighted the process of selecting flag bearers only that it hasn’t been put into practice yet.”

Sseggona said he will embark on consultations with his constituents in Busiro East to determine his political future.

He further said, “I have no personal project in Parliament. I am always deployed by various stakeholders, the party, and the people of Busiro. Now that the party has made its decision, I will consult with the people of Busiro.”