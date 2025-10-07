Museveni appoints ex-prosecutor Aisha Naluzze as new IGG, replacing Beti Kamya 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala as the new Inspector General of Government (IGG), replacing Beti Olive Namisango Kamya whose tenure ended in July 2025.

The revelation was made by Presidential Deputy Press Secretary, Faruk Kirunda,who said the appointment was made in accordance with the President’s constitutional mandate.

“The President, in exercise of his constitutional powers, has appointed Hon. Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala as the new Inspector General of Government (IGG), replacing Beti Olive Namisango Kamya,” Kirunda stated.

He added that the two Deputy IGGs, Dr. Patricia Achan Okiria and Mrs. Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, will retain their positions.

“The names of the appointees have been forwarded to Parliament for vetting,” Kirunda confirmed.

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) is Uganda’s key anti-corruption agency, mandated to investigate cases of abuse of office, promote transparency in public institutions, and enforce the Leadership Code Act.

Beti Kamya, who previously served as Minister for Kampala and Member of Parliament for Rubaga North, as well as founder of the Uganda Federal Alliance political party, focused her tenure on strengthening asset declaration compliance and public awareness around corruption prevention.

However, the President’s decision not to renew her contract suggests she did not meet his expectations.

Justice Naluzze Batala, the incoming IGG, brings over 18 years of experience from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), where she rose through the ranks to become Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions.

She has handled cases across all court levels from the subordinate courts to the Supreme Court and is praised for her diligence and professional integrity.

Before joining the ODPP, she worked as a Legal Assistant at F. Mukasa & Co. Advocates between 2003 and 2005.

Naluzze holds a Master’s Degree in Management Studies from the Uganda Management Institute (UMI) and has undertaken specialized training in several areas, including the Prevention of Genocide and Mass Atrocities at the Auschwitz Institute, Trafficking in Persons Prosecution (TOT) in 2022, and Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice under the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

Her appointment takes effect upon parliamentary approval.