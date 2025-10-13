‘Entitled’ Ankole Prince, ASP Clive Nsiima remanded to Luzira over assault at Kyanja Shell station

The City Hall Grade One Magistrate’s Court has ordered the remand of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Clive Nsiima to Luzira Prison over allegations of assault and destruction of property at a Shell fuel station in Kyanja.

Nsiima was arraigned after CCTV footage surfaced online capturing him in a heated exchange with a supermarket attendant during which he allegedly slapped the employee and broke her phone.

In court, his defence counsel revealed that the two parties had since reconciled.

However, the magistrate ruled that Nsiima remains in custody until October 16, 2025, when the case will resume for further hearing.

Police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma confirmed that disciplinary and legal measures were promptly instituted once the incident was reported.

“Upon receiving the complaint, we arrested ASP Nsiima, detained him, and initiated disciplinary proceedings,” Rusoke said.

The matter gained public attention on October 7, 2025, after a viral video showed a man, later identified as the officer, physically assaulting a female worker at the Shell station.

“Our findings pointed to ASP Nsiima as the suspect. He was taken into custody immediately,” Rusoke noted, adding that statements have been recorded from both the victim and witnesses.

Kituuma reiterated that the police leadership condemns acts of violence and indiscipline within its ranks.

“Such conduct is unacceptable and contrary to our professional ethics,” he emphasized, assuring the public that due process will be followed to ensure accountability.