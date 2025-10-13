The 45th Tarehe Sita anniversary celebrations to be held in Kigezi sub-region

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has dispatched teams to the Kigezi sub-region to engage local leaders and communities in preparation for the 45th Tarehe Sita Anniversary celebrations. The national event will be hosted across the six districts of Greater Kigezi: Kisoro, Kabale, Rubanda, Kanungu, Rukungiri, and Rukiga.

The Joint Staff – Political Commissariat, Maj Gen Henry Masiko, who is also the focal person for the 45th Tarehe Sita, said that the UPDF leadership selected Kigezi in recognition of the region’s pivotal role in Uganda’s liberation struggle.

“Kigezi was one of the key areas that contributed significantly to Uganda’s liberation from bad governance. It served as a recruitment base for the Front for National Salvation (FRONASA), which fought to overthrow President Idi Amin’s regime,” Maj Gen Masiko said while meeting leaders in Kisoro District.

He explained that Tarehe Sita marks the founding of the National Resistance Army (NRA), now the UPDF, and is celebrated through activities that promote community welfare and strengthen civil-military relations.

“We celebrate Tarehe Sita annually with the population as part of our corporate social responsibility. We do not replace district service delivery but share our birthday gift with the people. Our visit is to plan with local leaders on how best to conduct this year’s activities,” he said.

Maj Gen Masiko noted that the preparatory activities will begin earlier than usual due to the upcoming general elections. “Normally, Tarehe Sita activities start in December and run through February, but this time we are starting a month earlier to allow participants to vote while meeting the February schedule,” he added.

The planned activities include short-duration engineering works with high community impact, medical camps, patriotism engagements, friendly football matches, and interactions with veterans to enhance the UPDF’s veteran support systems.

The Resident District Commissioner for Kisoro, Hajji Shafiq Sekandi, welcomed the UPDF’s initiative to celebrate with the people of Kigezi, commending the Force for maintaining ideological consciousness and a pro-people orientation.

“Tarehe Sita activities strengthen cooperation between the UPDF and the population, reinforcing peace and stability in the country,” he said.

Bufumbira South Member of Parliament, Alex Niyonsaba, affirmed the region’s readiness to host the celebrations, citing Kigezi’s strong hospitality industry and welcoming communities.

Two UPDF reconnaissance teams commenced field engagements in the sub-region on October 10, 2025. Maj Gen Henry Masiko is leading the team in Kisoro, Kabale, and Rubanda, while Maj Gen Paul Muhanguzi, the 2nd Division Commander, is leading the team in Kanungu, Rukungiri, and Rukiga.

Tarehe Sita remains a key institutional tradition that underscores the UPDF’s unwavering commitment to serving the people beyond the battlefield. Through community outreach, infrastructure development, and social services, the celebrations honour the legacy of the liberation struggle while strengthening the bond between the military and civilians in the spirit of patriotism and national unity