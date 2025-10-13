King Saha reflects on humble beginnings and smart financial decisions

Kampala, Uganda – Celebrated musician King Saha has opened up about his early days in the music industry, revealing how he began earning from his talent and the financial choices that shaped his journey. Speaking candidly, the singer said that even the smallest sums he earned in the beginning meant the world to him.

“I started earning big in my music the day I got money,” he said. “Even Shs10,000 shillings was big to me at the time, and when I earned Shs50,000, I felt like I had made it.” According to Saha, every coin he made in those early years was valuable because it helped him meet his needs.

He recalled renting his first house using money he earned from music, a clear sign that he was beginning to live off his passion. “The first house I rented was at Shs150,000 shillings,” he said. “It was a cement-floor house, not tiled like what people find today. Those who get tiled homes now are lucky.”

Saha explained that Shs150,000 back then had significant value, unlike today, where inflation has reduced the purchasing power of such an amount. He emphasized that despite modest earnings, the money meant a lot to him and pushed him to manage his finances wisely.

“I’ve always saved my money and used it carefully,” he said. His financial discipline guided him in making practical decisions, including opting not to buy land in Kampala due to its high prices. “I decided to settle where I am now because it made more financial sense,” he added.

The singer said his financial approach has helped him avoid wasteful spending, allowing him to build a sustainable career in the often unpredictable music industry. His story serves as a lesson to younger musicians on managing earnings with discipline and foresight.

Recalling a personal moment, Saha narrated how he once returned home tired, only for his house keys to slip from his hands and fall inside the locked house. The experience, while frustrating, is now a humorous memory of his early struggles and resilience.

King Saha’s reflection not only sheds light on his personal growth but also illustrates the broader journey many artists take from humble beginnings to financial stability. His story underscores the importance of valuing every stage of progress.

As he continues to thrive in Uganda’s music scene, fans admire him not just for his hits but also for his humility and wisdom in navigating fame and finances.

