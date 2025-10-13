Ian Watkins, former Lostprophets singer, found dead in a Wakefield prison attack

Ian Watkins, the disgraced former lead singer of the Welsh rock band Lostprophets, was found dead on Saturday, October 11, 2025, following a violent attack at HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire, England. Watkins, 48, was serving a 29-year prison sentence for horrific child sex offenses, including the attempted rape of a baby, crimes that shocked fans and the wider public.

Crimes that Led to Imprisonment

Watkins’ crimes were described by judges as reaching “new depths of depravity”. He pleaded guilty to 13 sex offenses in 2013, including attempting to rape an 11-month-old baby and possessing extreme child abuse material. His actions involved manipulating vulnerable individuals, often using his fame as the frontman of Lostprophets to exploit children. Prosecutors accused him of being driven by power, drugs, and fame.

Arrest and Sentencing

Arrested in September 2012 after a drugs warrant search of his Pontypridd home uncovered incriminating digital evidence, Watkins was sentenced in December 2013 to 29 years in prison with an additional six years on licence. The court heard disturbing details, including Watkins instructing a fan via webcam to abuse her child. His crimes led to Lostprophets disbanding and widespread condemnation.

Previous Prison Incidents

Watkins had previously been attacked at HMP Wakefield in August 2023, suffering non-life-threatening injuries reportedly after being taken hostage by other inmates. In 2019, he received an additional 10-month sentence for possessing a mobile phone in prison, claiming he was coerced by other inmates to facilitate contact with fans for a “revenue stream”.

Murder Charges Against Two Inmates

Rashid Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, both inmates at HMP Wakefield, have been charged with Watkins’ murder. They appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 13, 2025, and were remanded in custody pending their next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday. West Yorkshire Police confirmed the charges following the Saturday morning attack that led to Watkins’ death.

Court Appearance Details

At Leeds Magistrates’ Court, Gedel and Dodsworth spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth. District Judge Anthony Dunne remanded them pending further proceedings. Gedel self-defines as having another black background, while Dodsworth identifies as white British, according to police.

Concerns About Prison Safety

Watkins’ death comes amid concerns about rising violence at HMP Wakefield. A recent report highlighted increased tensions and inadequate protection for vulnerable inmates, with older prisoners convicted of sexual offenses often feeling unsafe. HMP Wakefield, sometimes called “Monster Mansion” due to housing high-profile inmates, had been flagged for markedly increased violence levels.

Investigation and Reactions

West Yorkshire Police are investigating Watkins’ murder, with the Prison Service declining further comment pending police inquiries. Watkins’ crimes had led to widespread revulsion; children’s charity NSPCC noted his case wasn’t about celebrity but victims. His death marks a stark end to a life marked by exploitation and abuse, crimes that destroyed his career and reputation.