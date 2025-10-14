Roads lead to Speke Resort Munyonyo this weekend as Indian Community celebrates Diwali Festival

The Indian community in Uganda is set to host the annual Diwali Festival which will take place next Sunday at Speke Resort Munyonyo with thousands of participants from different backgrounds to celebrate culture, food and unity.

The celebration will feature a wide range of activities, including exhibitions of India’s regional delicacies, traditional dances, and cultural showcases. According to organisers, the festival is not only about festivity but also about strengthening ties between communities.

“Diwali represents the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance,” organisers said, describing it as a universal message that transcends religion and geography.

“It is a festival of hope and renewal and a reminder that light will always prevail even in the darkest of times. It also marks a time for new beginnings in business, personal growth, and spiritual enlightenment,” organizers described.

Over the years, the partnership between the Indian Association in Uganda, the Indian High Commission and the Ruparelia Group has expanded beyond cultural promotion to include charitable activities such as blood donation drives and free heart surgeries for Ugandan children.

“Our partnership has touched lives beyond the Indian community. These initiatives reflect the spirit of Diwali, giving back to society and spreading light to others,” one of the organisers noted.

The festival continues to grow in popularity and is now considered a flagship event for the Indian community in Uganda. More than 100 food stalls and over 15 cultural performances representing various Indian regions are already registered for this year’s edition.

“We inherited the culture of good behaviour and moral integrity, and we must pass it on to our children and future generations. Diwali encourages us to stay righteous, united, and proud of our shared heritage,” organisers added.

Ugandans and members of the international community have been invited to attend and experience one of the most vibrant cultural festivals in the country.