Massive crowds send off Raila Odinga

KISUMU – Massive crowds gathered in Western Kenya city of Kisumu on Saturday to pay their last respects to their beloved politician, Raila Odinga.

There were cries of “Baba” (father) and “We are orphans” among the tens of thousands who packed the streets in Kisumu, the heartland of Odinga’s support, as his casket arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu by helicopter.

Odinga, 80, died from a suspected heart attack in India on Wednesday, triggering a huge outpouring of grief across the country, but particularly in western Kenya, where his Luo tribe is dominant.

Mourners barged through security barriers and clambered up the sides of the stadium and nearby structures to catch a glimpse of the coffin, AFP journalists saw.

Emergency responders said they had taken more than 100 injured people out of the stadium.

“Without Baba, we are dead. We don’t have anywhere to go,” said Don Pelido, 20, a supporter pressed up against one barrier.

Many feared Saturday’s ceremony could turn deadly, given the mayhem at memorials in Nairobi this week.

On Thursday, security forces opened fire to disperse a surging crowd in a Nairobi stadium where Odinga was brought to lie in state, killing at least three people.

And on Friday, at the state funeral in another stadium, led by President William Ruto, a stampede of mourners killed at least two people and left dozens injured.

‘Bad dream’

Arguably the most important political figure of his generation in Kenya, Odinga served as prime minister from 2008 to 2013, yet never succeeded in winning the presidency despite five attempts.

But he outlasted many rivals and is credited as a major player in returning Kenya to multi-party democracy in the 1990s and overseeing the widely praised constitution of 2010.

Odinga’s body was repatriated from India on Thursday.

After lying in state in Kisumu on Saturday, the body will go to Bondo in nearby Siaya county, the family’s ancestral seat, for a private burial on Sunday. Odinga’s death leaves a leadership vacuum in the opposition, with critics accusing him of failing to prepare a successor.

“We have not accepted that he is really gone. It is still a bad dream,” said shop owner Maureen Owesi, 39, in Kisumu.

Odinga’s pragmatic deals with rivals — including current president Ruto last year — cost him support among young voters who have staged mass protests in the last two years over poor governance and the economy.

It is unclear whether Odinga’s movement and the alliance with Ruto will survive his death, leaving Kenya on an uncertain path ahead of potentially volatile elections in 2027.