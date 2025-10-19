Housing Finance Bank and Pearl Marina Estates host an open house to champion homeownership

In a continued effort to promote community-centered living and accessible homeownership, Housing Finance Bank, in partnership with Pearl Marina Estates, successfully hosted a vibrant Family Day today, at the stunning Pearl Marina development in Garuga.

The highly anticipated event brought together families, customers, and prospective homeowners for a day of fun, relaxation, and discovery. Guests enjoyed a lively mix of activities including games for children, live entertainment, guided property tours, and one-on-one interactions with mortgage advisors from Housing Finance Bank.

Speaking at the event, John Baptist Kaweesi, Head Mortgages and Consumer Banking at Housing Finance Bank, emphasized that the Bank’s mission goes beyond financing houses, it is about enabling dreams and building futures. “The HFB Open House is a celebration of that vision,” he said, “a reminder that homeownership is not just about land and walls, but about joy, belonging, and community.”

Adding her voice to the occasion, Sylvia, Sales and Marketing Manager at Pearl Marina Estates, remarked, “This was a wonderful occasion for Pearl Marina and our valued partners at Housing Finance Bank, as we showcased our beautiful residential developments and offered attractive financing options to make homeownership more accessible. It was a pleasure interacting with our visitors as we guided them through the Apartments, Townhouses, Bungalows, Villas, and Serviced Plots. This event marks a milestone achievement for both partners, and we look forward to continuing to provide meaningful homeownership solutions to the many who attended this successful event.”

The event also provided an opportunity for potential homebuyers to experience the Pearl Marina lifestyle firsthand. This serene, contemporary estate is elegantly tucked along the pristine shores of Lake Victoria, offering a harmonious blend of waterfront living, architectural sophistication, and tranquil exclusivity, just 20 minutes from Entebbe. Through this partnership, Housing Finance Bank and Pearl Marina Estates are offering flexible, tailored mortgage solutions designed to bring the dream of homeownership within reach for more Ugandans.

This collaboration also speaks to a broader national goal. Uganda currently faces a housing deficit of over two million units, a gap that continues to widen each year due to rapid population growth and urbanization. Housing Finance Bank, through strategic partnerships like this one, is playing a critical role in addressing this shortfall by facilitating access to affordable financing and supporting the development of well-planned residential communities.

By enabling more Ugandans to purchase quality homes in developments such as Pearl Marina, the Bank is actively contributing to reducing the housing gap and improving living standards for thousands of families.

Families in attendance were treated to a wide range of family-friendly experiences. Children enjoyed activities such as face painting, pony rides, arts and crafts, and bouncing castles, while adults took part in estate tours, wellness sessions, and financial literacy chats.

The Family Day served not only as a celebration but also as a practical platform for demystifying homeownership, especially for first-time buyers. Many guests expressed appreciation for the clarity and accessibility of the information shared, noting that the event had brought them a step closer to achieving their dream of owning a home.

Whether attendees came to invest in property, begin their journey to owning a home, or simply enjoy a day out with their loved ones, the Open House delivered something truly special for everyone. As the sun set over the Garuga lakeside, many left inspired, informed, and excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.

-END-

About Housing Finance Bank Ltd

Housing Finance Bank is one of the 10 largest banks in Uganda with a purpose to finance a sustainable future for all through offering convenient, affordable, and relevant solutions for 58 years.

First incorporated as a private limited company in 1967 as Housing Finance Company Uganda Limited, carrying out business as a non-banking credit institution providing mortgage finance and accepting savings deposits from the public, the bank became licensed and regulated by Bank of Uganda as a Commercial Bank in 2007, to carry on the business of banking under the Financial Institutions Act and changed into a public limited liability company known as Housing Finance Bank Limited. Housing Finance Bank’s vision is to be the preferred business and consumer bank with a focus on Housing finance.