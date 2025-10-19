NUP’s Tumukunde withdraws from Igara East MP race over financial constraints

Lawyer Joshua Tumukunde, the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer for Igara East Constituency in Bushenyi District, has withdrawn from the 2026 parliamentary race, citing financial limitations.

In a letter dated October 16, 2025, addressed to the NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and copied to the party’s Secretary General and Vice President (Western Region), Tumukunde said he made the difficult decision after assessing his financial situation.

“I was duly given the party flag to represent and stand as the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer for Member of Parliament, Igara East Constituency, Bushenyi District. However, I regret to inform you that I am unable to proceed with this candidature due to financial constraints,” Tumukunde stated.

Despite his withdrawal, Tumukunde reaffirmed his continued loyalty and service to the party, pledging to remain active in mobilization efforts across the Greater Bushenyi region.

“Nonetheless, I remain fully committed to serving the party and advancing its mission. As the Subregional Coordinator for Greater Bushenyi, which comprises Ntungamo, Buhweju, Sheema, Rubirizi, Mitooma, and Bushenyi, I will continue mobilising support for the NUP at all levels,” he noted.

The lawyer also reiterated his dedication to promoting human rights and offering free legal assistance to political prisoners across Uganda.

“I reaffirm my dedication to defending human rights and providing free legal services to political prisoners across the country, as I have consistently done in the past,” he added.

Tumukunde expressed gratitude to the NUP leadership for their trust and support during the 2021 general elections, when he also carried the party flag in the same constituency.

Lastly, I extend my sincere gratitude to the party leadership for entrusting me with the flag during the 2021 elections. Unfortunately, for the 2026 race, I have realised that I am unable to continue to the end,” he said.

He concluded his letter on an optimistic note, expressing confidence in the resilience of the NUP movement.

“I remain confident that one day, together, we shall overcome,”Tumukunde wrote.

Tumukunde’s withdrawal clears the path for the incumbent National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, Michael Mawanda, who now faces less competition from the opposition. This could boost Mawanda’s chances of retaining the seat in the 2026 elections and consolidating the NRM’s hold in the constituency.

Counsel Tumukunde currently serves as the NUP Head of the Legal Team for the Western Region and Subregional Coordinator for Greater Bushenyi.

However, the NUP administration is yet to issue a response to his decision.