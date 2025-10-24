Nnaabagereka Nagginda champions maternal health as 5th national safe motherhood conference opens at Speke Resort

The 5th National Safe Motherhood Conference is underway at Speke Resort Munyonyo, attracting hundreds of health professionals, policymakers and development partners committed to improving maternal and newborn health across Uganda.

The three-day event, which commenced on October 22, 2025, is themed around accelerating progress in reducing preventable maternal deaths and enhancing quality health care for women and infants.

Her Royal Highness Sylvia Nagginda, the Nnaabagereka of Buganda, presided over the opening ceremony as Chief Guest. She delivered a passionate appeal to elevate maternal and child health as a national priority.

“No woman should lose her life while giving birth. Safe motherhood is not a privilege—it is a right,” she emphasized, calling for greater investment in antenatal services, skilled birth attendance, and postnatal care.

Among the key speakers was Charlotte Kainerugaba, Uganda’s Ambassador for Postpartum Haemorrhage (PPH) Prevention, who highlighted the importance of awareness creation and equitable access to lifesaving interventions.

She lauded the Ministry of Health for its ongoing efforts, noting a 44% rise in immediate postpartum family planning uptake between FY2023/24 and FY2024/25.

According to Ministry statistics, postpartum haemorrhage remains Uganda’s leading cause of maternal deaths, contributing between 25% and 40% of all cases. The country’s maternal mortality ratio is estimated between 189 and 336 deaths per 100,000 live births.

The conference has featured dynamic panel discussions on strengthening health systems, promoting obstetric innovations, and empowering midwives to champion community-based health solutions. It also serves as a strategic platform for collaboration among government entities, medical experts, civil society, and development partners.

Hosting this significant event, Speke Resort and Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo, Uganda’s premier lakeside destination continues to affirm its reputation as the country’s top venue for national and international conferences. The resort combines elegance and tranquility, offering state-of-the-art conference facilities, luxury accommodation, and panoramic views of Lake Victoria.

Renowned for hosting major summits and high-profile gatherings, Speke Resort features 19 fully equipped conference halls, five outdoor event spaces, and multiple fine-dining options, making it an ideal setting for both business and leisure.