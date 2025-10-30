CECAFA U17 AFCON zonal qualifiers 2025: FUFA unveils new squad for Ethiopia tournament

The Football Federation of Uganda (FUFA) has announced a new squad for the upcoming CECAFA U17 AFCON Zonal Qualifiers, which will determine the teams that qualify for next year’s AFCON U17 and potentially the FIFA World Cup.

FUFA has prioritized youth football development since 2013, implementing various programmes such as the Juniors League, youth football coach education and participation in international competitions. This commitment has yielded results, with Uganda’s U17 team currently in Dubai for advanced preparations after qualifying to the FIFA World Cup U17 2025 for the first time in the country’s history.

The selected players have undergone MRI tests and will report to the residential camp today at the FUFA Technical Centre Njeru.

The team will begin preparations ahead of the tournament, scheduled to start on 15th November 2025, in Ethiopia.

This new team, led by Coach Laryea Kingston and five former national team players comprises talented young players from various clubs. Kingston will be assisted by coaches Steven Bengo and Sadam Juma, goalkeeping Coach Yasin Mugabi and Team Manager Joram Katende.

The U17 Cubs are determined to make a strong impression in the qualifiers and secure a spot in the AFCON U17 finals.

The provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Akisam Ndaye (Rays of Grace), Muhammad Masabo (Volf Academy), Adrian Ssemugera (Solitilo B. Stars JT), Richard Mukisa (NEC JT)

Defenders: Musa Matovu Musisi (NEC FC JT), Frank Katongole (St. Julian High School), Elisa Mukisa (St. Julian High School), Enock Mwesigwa (Volf Academy), Abulhafie Ukasha Jjemba (JCCA FC JT), Mudawakali Sumaku (Bukedea CS), Eze Kombi (Amus College), Hilala Agiga (Amus College), Musa Ssuuna (Amus College), Ibrahim Waita (Buddo SS), Trevor Mubiru (Vipers SC JT)

Midfielders: Joseph Langol (Lugazi FC JT), Eric Isabirye (Rays of Grace), Brian Olwa (Edgars Youth Academy), Bob Jerica Atendele (Edgars Youth Academy), Ismail Fahad (KCCA FC JT), Habert Cherotim (Bukedea CS), Henry Muhoozi (Amus College), Roy Olala (Buddo SS), Ashiraf Kyakuwa (Vipers SC JT), Owen Mukisa (Vipers SC JT), Victors Kahinda (Express FC)

Forwards: Shakur Ngobi (Vipers SC JT), Nicholas Kawooya (Buddo SS), Geofrey Wasswa Ssenfuka (Bukedea Comprehensive School), Lorian Kisakye Lwesibawa (St. Julian High School), Ibrahim Ali Nangalama (NEC FC JT).