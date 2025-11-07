Uganda to host 2027 IFATCA global conference, attracting 600 delegates from 132 countries

Uganda will host the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Associations (IFATCA) Global Conference in 2027, an event expected to attract 600 delegates from 132 countries, the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala revealed.

The confirmation was delivered on his behalf by Ms. Olive Birungi Lumonya, Deputy Director General of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), during the 36th IFATCA Africa and Middle East Regional Meeting held from November 3–5, 2025, in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

Uganda secured the bid to host the prestigious gathering during the IFATCA Global Conference in Abu Dhabi in May 2025, beating several other contenders. The 2027 conference will place Uganda at the centre of global aviation dialogue, offering an opportunity to showcase the country’s growing aviation sector and hospitality industry.

Speaking to delegates from across Africa and the Middle East, Ms. Lumonya emphasized that even as aviation technology advances, human expertise remains at the heart of air traffic safety.

“The theme of this year’s meeting, ‘Policy Leadership for a Safer Sky: Advancing Strategic Human Capital Development in Air Traffic Management’ reminds us that even in an era of automation and technology, people remain the heartbeat of aviation safety,” she said.

Ms. Lumonya reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to building capacity and investing in the future of aviation professionals.

“In Uganda, we continue to invest in our people through training, in modern air navigation systems, and in regional cooperation. We are enhancing aviation infrastructure, strengthening search and rescue capabilities, and fostering collaboration across our region,” she added.

The 2027 IFATCA conference will mark another milestone for Uganda’s aviation sector, which has steadily grown through infrastructure expansion and regulatory modernization under the UCAA. Entebbe International Airport, the country’s main gateway, has undergone major upgrades aimed at improving passenger experience, safety, and efficiency.

Hosting the global conference is expected to boost Uganda’s visibility as a regional aviation hub and strengthen its partnerships with global air traffic management bodies.

Gen. Katumba, who also serves as Patron of the Uganda Air Traffic Controllers’ Association (UGATCA), has played a key role in guiding the association’s activities and advancing professional standards among its members.

His leadership, coupled with UCAA’s modernization efforts, has helped position Uganda as a credible player in international aviation safety and management discussions.

For more than 60 years, the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Associations has served as a global voice for air traffic controllers, promoting safety, professionalism, and cooperation among aviation stakeholders. The organization represents over 50,000 air traffic controllers worldwide.

Uganda’s selection as host underscores both the country’s growing influence in the aviation community and IFATCA’s confidence in its capacity to stage a world-class event.

The 2027 Global Conference will bring together aviation regulators, controllers, researchers, and policy experts to discuss innovations in airspace management, human capital development, and the future of aviation safety.

The event will provide a platform to showcase investment opportunities, promote tourism and highlight national achievements in aviation training and modernization.