Businessman sent to Luzira over forgery of Museveni’s letter on MV Kalangala ferry deal

A Kampala businessman, Nicholus Male, has been remanded to Luzira Prison after being arraigned before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on allegations of forgery and uttering false documents.

Male appeared before a Grade One Magistrate accused of fabricating a letter purportedly signed by President Yoweri Museveni, directing the Minister of Works and Transport to renew the contract of Nation Oil Distributors Limited (NODIL) for the management of MV Kalangala for another 15 years.

According to the prosecution, the letter dated August 15, 2025, was a forgery that the accused allegedly used to mislead both government ministries and private companies.

Prosecutors told the court that on September 18, 2025, Male, with intent to defraud, presented the forged letter to the Minister of Works and Transport, claiming it had originated from the President’s Office.

Investigations further revealed that the same document had been submitted to officials at the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, and to NODIL offices in Ndeeba, Kampala.

The court also heard that before the incident, Male allegedly introduced himself to NODIL’s Director, claiming to be an official from the Office of the Prime Minister with strong links to senior government figures. He reportedly promised to help secure the ferry contract renewal through his supposed connections.

Prosecution said Male’s actions were meant to deceive both government and private stakeholders into believing that he had presidential approval to influence the lucrative MV Kalangala management deal.

The accused denied all charges when they were read to him in court. He was consequently remanded to Luzira Prison until November 17, 2025, pending further investigations.

The MV Kalangala remains a key transport vessel connecting Entebbe and Kalangala Islands, and any renewal of its management contract is under the direct oversight of government authorities.