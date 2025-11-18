Heir to 320 acres illegally sold by Administrator General officials dies mysteriously after 32 years of waiting

Bruno Senkatuka Serunkuuma, the clan head of the Luggya and Lunyiriri of Andereya Mayanja Nakiyenje, whose estate of 320 Acres of land was illegally sold by the officials at the Administrator General’s office since 1993, dies inexplicably.

Senkatuka, the head of the Ssiga of Nakiyenje died abruptly two weeks ago after waiting for the Administrator General to account for the estate as ordered by the court in vain. As the head of the Ssiga of Nakiyenje, he was made the heir after the death of Mayanja’s only son, Henry Kyobe (his first cousin) but the Administrator General made it very difficult for him to take over the estate. Following the delay and impunity by AG to implement the court order signed and sealed on November 10, 2020, by Justice David Matovu, Senkatuka summoned a clan meeting that sat at Bukasa – Bijiri Kawuku – Katabi – Entebbe, Wakiso District on December 06, 2020, to, among other things, install the heir of Kyobe’s estate. The minutes of the meeting vide CLCSDC/A002/22/01/2021 that was attended by 25 clan members declared Kaweesa Balikuddembe as the heir and the installation ceremony presided over by Senkatuka, another senior elder, Kalyesubula John Baptist Lukenge, and later closed with a Catholic Church mass led by Rev. Fr. Kalaudiyo Ssegonja of Ggaba Parish.

HOW KYOBE’S ESTATE WAS ILLEGALLY SOLD

More details on how 320 acres of land (comprised in Busiro Block 429 plot 3 at Kawuku – Bugiri) previously belonging to Mzee Andereya Mayanja Nakiyenje, who died in 1981 at Bwerenga – Busiro in Wakiso District, was mismanaged and split into 163 plots and illegally sold with no standard formula have emerged.

Following Justice Herbert Ntabgoba’s judgment in HCS no. 170 of 1990, all property left by Late Mayanja was passed on to his only son, Henry Kyobe, who, unfortunately, was mentally disabled due to a serious accident hence remained in a state of unsound mind throughout his life.

Land after an illegal sale.

This came after the office of the Administrator General on May 19, 1989, applying for the letters of administration for the estate of late Mayanja vide Kampala High Court Administration cause No. 265 of 1989, and a grant was issued in favour on June 27, 1989. However, this privilege was abused by the officials at the office of Administrator General, who reportedly connived with suspicious family members and, without any Court Order(s), divided and illegally sold the entire deceased’s estate. It is hitherto not known where the proceeds went because the trustee has no evidence that Kyobe or his people benefited and has failed to account.

ADMINISTRATOR GENERAL ‘RAPES’ LAW

The Administrator General’s Act requires that whenever the estate is sold by the accused office, it must be in the interest of the beneficiaries. The overwhelming evidence indicates that huge chunks of land were sold after Kyobe died in 2019, and this raises unanswered questions: in whose interest was the sale done? If the land was sold and the beneficiaries did not benefit, where did the money go?

Besides, the law requires the Administrator General to advertise in the newspapers, and if there is no claimant (a legally appointed beneficially by the court), the money is put in the consolidated fund. Contrary to the law, there is no trace of the money obtained from the proceeds of Kyobe’s estate in the consolidated fund.

The Trustee Act states that in the interest of beneficially at all material times, the trustee is accountable forever without any limitation, so the Administrator General is accountable for the estate in question since 1993 until an unspecified time. If one goes by the current law on the management of the estates for the people with unsound mind, there should have been a court order secured by the Administrator General to do any transaction regarding the estate. In the case of Kyobe’s estate, the lease of Land to Aurum Roses and Scripture Union must have been done under court guidance, and the proceeds of the lease must have been accounted for in court and there is no evidence adduced to this effect. Even then, any sale, transfer or mortgage for whatever purpose must be after a Court Order is obtained, and all these have never been furnished. This leaves no doubt in the minds of the sound Ugandans that the properties were sold to benefit the officials at the office of the Administrator General.

Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka.

None of the records unearthed from the Lands office in connection with this matter carries any signature of Kyobe’s beneficiaries from either the paternal or maternal side. All the records seen by this publication indicate that the Administrator General was selling as a vendor, and people who bought were endorsed as buyers. The Administrator General did not build any house, kitchen, or even a toilet for Kyobe or any of his close relatives. To make matters worse, the officials at the Administrator General’s office did not even meet Kyobe’s burial expenses as required by law, which confirms that they were in collusion with Nanteza Agati, who hid his body at Mulago Medical School as they sold his land. The question remains where and when did the officials send the proceeds of the estate?

Besides all that, there were contradictions and inconsistencies in selling the land, something that turned the whole process into a BONANZA. The people who bought different sizes almost at the same time had differing payments – the available documents show that there was no valuation or standard procedure followed, and this implies that the officials were the final determinants on how much each buyer would pay, depending on their moods. A case in point is: whereas Dimitria Nabbantu Kaddugala paid Shs18.500,000 for 0.532 hectares, Paul Seminyigo Wavamuno paid Shs20,000,000 for 0.281 hectares, and whereas Thereza Najjuna paid Shs4,000,000 for 0.6 hectares, Sentamu Francis Xavier paid Shs30,000,000 for 0.587 hectares. To further prove that the Administrator General officials had a lot of suspicious interests, when some buyers raised questions and made appropriate searches at the land’s offices, the land would be withdrawn. A case study of this is clear in the land that was first sold to Dhusaniya Binyera of Ziba – Ssaabaga – Kyagwe, then transferred to Nasani Wakisu of Mova Gomba Ngogwe – Kyaggwe, and then transferred to Aggrey Mulira, then to Bruno Senkatuka and Madalene Nakku. This land was later withdrawn from the first owners back to the Administrator General in 1995.

Another case of hidden interests of the Trustee was clearly manifested in 1993 when the widow of Mzee Mayanja, Madalene Nakku, and Kyobe’s cousin, Bruno Senkatuka Serunkuuma applied for the letters of administration and the registrar’s court granted them. The Administrator General, without any haste, ran faster than lightning to court to challenge the circumstances under which the letters of administration were granted to the widow and Kyobe’s first cousin, to which the reversal was made, and the decision of High Court cause No. 265 of 1989 was upheld.

DEFIANT ADMINISTRATOR GENERAL

The miscellaneous application No. 443/2020 arising from the civil suit 376/2018 before His Lordship Justice David Matovu on November 10, 2020 ordered and declared that;

i) the judgment vide HCCS number 170 of 1990 of Justice Herbert Ntabgoba exhaustively dealt with the estate of the late Andereya Mayanja Nakiyenje and resolved that Henry Kyobe was the sole beneficially of the said estate.

ii) the Administrator General is appointed the administrator of the estate of the late Kyobe.

iii) the Administrator General is ordered to collect all the land and property that belonged to the late Andereya Mayanja Nakiyenje and pass on the same to the estate of Henry Kyobe.

iv) the Administrator is ordered to furnish with court an account of all properties that now constitute the estate of Henry Kyobe within (3) three months from the date of this ruling.

Land before demarcation.

v) The Administrator General is ordered to liaise with Bruno Senkatuka Serunkuuma (first cousin to Kyobe) for the purposes of appointing the customary heir to the late Henry Kyobe to benefit from the estate pursuant to section 27 (1) (d) of the Succession Act.

However, it’s only the family that followed the order and appointed Balikuddembe Kaweesa as the heir of the estate, but the Administrator General has since vehemently refused and failed to account for his actions on the same estate. The Administrator General has stubbornly ignored the order, and insiders say more transactions were done on the estate even after this order. The delay in responding to the order has culminated in the strategic transfers in which some of the top officials who messed up Kyobe’s estate can use their new offices to “PROTECT THEIR GAINS”. Signs show that some of the transferred officials from the Administrator General’s office have remained the big forces behind this mess and defiance.

LAND BONANZA BENEFICIARIES LISTED

NO PLOT AREA IN Ha DATE OF TRANSFER INSTRUMENT NO. FM TO STAMP DUTY SUBSEQUENT TRANSFER / SUBDIVISION 1 Plot 28 12.14 21/4/1995 AG Henry Kawalya AURUM ROSES 2 Plot 39 4.047 13/7/1999 AG Scripture Union 3 Plot 40 12.741 12/3/1997 AG Ireal Mayingo 8,000,000 4 Plot 42 1.188 1/10/2019 AG All Subdivisions 947-970 5 Plot 45 0.76 11/11/2002 Kla 243253 AG Tereza Najjuma 25,000,00021,000,000 6 Plot 44 9.24 AG Plots 869 &870 7 Plot 60 0.899 11/3/2005 Kla 280260 AG Nsubuga Mubiru 8 Plot 222 0.615 25/5/2014 Wak 00019286 AG Dr. Lubega Margret 9 Plot 223 0.719 4/12/18 Wak 00201272 AG Natasha Opio & Alex Okello 10 Plot 225 0.972 29/7/14 Wak002024099 AG Charise Kabugo Musoke Muhirwa Rogers &Anor 29/7/14 Wak 00024100 @ 48m 0n 12/3/14 11 Plot 229 1.252 4/12/18 AG Brenda & Olivia 22,000,000 12 Plot 231 1.182 4/12/18 Wak 00201251 AG Natasha Opio &Alex Okello 11,000,00030,000,000 13 Plot 470 0.809 4/11/13 Wak 00007493 AG Muhimbura Paul Baryamujura @ 100m 25/9/13 14 Plot 48 0.607 4/3/13 Kla 247039 AG Naluwembe 2,000,000 15 Plot 154 0.587 8/9/09 Kla 431615 AG Xavier 6,000,000 Mirima Kla 354261 on 27/6/07 16 Plot 156 0.481 7/10/09 Kla 431616 AG Resty Namusoke @ 20m 28/2/11 17 Plot 52 1.054 6/7/17 AG 18 Plot 289 0.22 29/7/08 Kla 384642 AG Segawa 19

…