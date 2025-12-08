Rotary medical camp transforms Kamwokya as thousands receive free care

Residents of Kamwokya and nearby communities turned up in huge numbers on Saturday as the Treasure Life Youth Centre hosted a free medical camp that offered vital health services to thousands of people.

The outreach was organised by the Rotary Club of Kitante working closely with the Rotary Clubs of Kampala City and Kyaddondo. By mid-morning, long queues had already formed as parents, youth, children, and the elderly waited calmly to receive medical attention. Organisers estimated that the turnout exceeded one thousand people, making it one of the biggest community health events the area has seen.

District 9213 Governor Geoffrey Martin Kitakule applauded the three Rotary Clubs for their dedication to improving lives in Kamwokya. He said the camp reflected the spirit of teamwork that Rotary encourages and noted the lasting impact the organisation continues to make in vulnerable communities.

Speaking to residents, Kitakule said the camp was created to bring essential health services closer to those who need them most.

“We are here at this centre as Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Kitante, Kampala City and the Club of Kyaddondo to run a health camp that will benefit more than one thousand people and make a real difference,” he said.

Kitakule also highlighted Rotary’s ongoing support to the Kamwokya Christian Caring Community Health Centre. He noted that the facility had significantly improved its capacity over the years.

“When we began supporting this health centre, it could only handle one birth at a time. Today it can manage six or seven. This incubator will help save the lives of babies born with complications and support mothers who need urgent care,” he added.

He further appreciated partner organisations for joining the cause, saying, “We thank all our partners who came together with us, Housing Finance Bank, C Care and many others, more than ten partners who have supported this effort.”

Rotary Club of Kitante president Maximilia Byenkya emphasised the importance of collaboration and the wide range of services offered at the camp.

“Today we have our annual medical camp in partnership with the Rotary Clubs of Kampala City and Kyaddondo. We are offering general checkups, dental care, eye services, HIV testing and counselling, screening for hepatitis B, sickle cell tests and many laboratory services,” she said.

She noted that the combined strength of the three clubs enabled them to reach a larger number of people.

“Because we are three different Rotary Clubs, we expect more than one thousand patients to be attended to today,” she added.

Byenkya highlighted this year’s Rotary theme, saying, “This year we are guided by the theme Unite for Good. When you combine resources and ideas, you achieve more and give more.”

She explained that Kamwokya was chosen because of the community’s overwhelming needs. “Kamwokya is a ghetto with many people who lack essential services. That is why we continue to work here. The people are poor, they do not have money and they need these services,” she said.

Rotary Club of Kyaddondo president Stella Arwako praised the unity of the three clubs, saying the partnership made it possible to serve even more residents.

“This collaborative effort allows us to reach many more people. I thank the locals for turning up for this medical camp,” she said.

Kamwokya Church Zone chairman Joseph Kato thanked Rotarians for their consistent support to the community.

“I welcome you to our village and thank you for everything you continue to do in Kamwokya, including educating our children and skilling the youth. We remain committed to working with you,” he said.

During the camp, the Rotary Club of Kitante, working with Octopas Medical Facility, donated an infant incubator to KCCC to support premature babies and newborns requiring specialised care. The equipment will serve families who cannot afford advanced medical treatment.

More than ten partners powered the outreach, including C Care, Reproductive Health Uganda, NBS, Afro Mobile, National Lab, Housing Finance Bank, Mengo Blood Bank, IDI and Square.

The day-long medical camp not only provided treatment but also restored hope to families in Kamwokya, where access to basic healthcare remains a daily struggle. Through compassion and partnership, the Rotary Clubs reaffirmed their mission of building a healthier and more resilient community.