Museveni backs construction of military barracks to boost security in Kamwenge

President Yoweri Museveni has directed leaders in Kamwenge District to immediately identify land for the construction of a new military barracks in order to guarantee long term security for communities living close to the troubled border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Museveni issued the directive on Monday while addressing thousands of residents in Kamwenge Town Council. He stressed that establishing a battalion near Kibale National Park was now a top priority to prevent any future rebel incursions and to consolidate the peace that the region has enjoyed for years.

“The people of Kamwenge know very well the value of peace. Because of the instability in the Democratic Republic of Congo, many refugees are camped here. They have no peace in their own country. That is why we must strengthen security along this belt,” Museveni said.

Museveni’s announcement came moments after Agriculture Minister and Kamwenge District NRM Chairperson Frank Tumwebaze asked government to establish a permanent military base along the forest line. Tumwebaze said such a facility was necessary to prevent the return of Allied Democratic Forces rebels who once terrorized the area.

He praised the President for restoring stability when the rebels attempted to infiltrate the district years ago.

“I would like to thank the President for defeating the ADF rebels. When they attacked us, he deployed soldiers quickly and within hours they had neutralized the threat,” Tumwebaze said.

Tumwebaze noted that the President’s firm stand against sectarian politics had helped unite communities and accelerate development in the district. He pointed to the success of commercial agriculture, the Parish Development Model and improved infrastructure as evidence of this progress.

He revealed that Kamwenge had received more than twenty one billion shillings under the Parish Development Model, supporting eighteen thousand households, while more than seventy percent of the long delayed Kamwenge to Kihuura road had already been completed.

The President also assured residents that government would continue upgrading major roads, including the Lyantonde to Ibanda to Kamwenge road, promising that the remaining works would be handled.

Turning to wealth creation, Museveni encouraged farmers to adopt irrigation and produce for the market, explaining that the country’s overall output in coffee, maize and milk had grown because more Ugandans were embracing commercial agriculture.

He urged the youth to look beyond government jobs and tap into opportunities created by private sector industrialization and tourism. He cited Mbale Industrial Park as an example where factories are employing tens of thousands of young people.

Museveni reminded residents that he also earns a living through farming.

“I produce milk, beef and bananas. That is my wealth and contribution to the country and I also employ people. ”he said.

The President emphasized that with the construction of a new military barracks, Kamwenge will be fully secured as it continues to attract development and investment.