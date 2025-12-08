Jacqueline Mbabazi declared unopposed for western region older persons MP seat

Jacqueline Mbabazi has been declared unopposed for the Member of Parliament seat representing Older Persons in Uganda’s Western Region. The Electoral Commission made the announcement after resolving a legal challenge concerning the nomination process.

The commission disqualified Mbabazi Jacqueline’s opponent Patrick Mutabwire from contesting the Older Persons’ parliamentary seat in the Western Region after ruling that he failed to meet the minimum supporter requirements for his nomination.

Speaking after the declaration, Mbabazi thanked the Electoral Commission and emphasized the role of law in democracy.

“My fellow older persons and fellow citizens of Uganda, I wish first of all to thank you, the returning officer, and the entire team at the Electoral Commission for the work you’ve done and for the decision you have just announced,” she said.

She added that the outcome was achieved through legal channels, not a ballot.

“This is how democracy should function, not by violence or chaos, but by respect of rules, institutions, and due process. I will represent all older persons, whether they voted for me or not,”she noted.

Mbabazi pledged to champion the rights of older persons, focusing on health care, income security, social protection and recognition of their experience as a national asset.

She said, “Being declared unopposed increases the weight of my accountability. I must now work even harder to justify the trust placed in me by the NRM, the Electoral Commission, and all Ugandans.”

Immediately after her remarks, her husband, former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, congratulated her and praised the Electoral Commission’s handling of the process.

“Thank you on this great achievement. What we are seeing now is a process that legitimizes the work of elections in Uganda. The Electoral Commission exercised its constitutional mandate and concluded that one of the candidates had not complied with the law, and announced that the nomination from October 23 be revoked. That is why Jacqueline is now declared unopposed,” he said.

Amama added that this is really not a time for triumphalism; it’s a time for responsibility. Older persons in Uganda built the foundation on which this country stands, yet their needs are often overlooked. Jacqueline, with others in Parliament, will advocate for their cause and help establish systems to protect their interests.

He noted that the older people no longer have steady income, their health is often fragile and they deserve attention and recognition for their contributions to Uganda.