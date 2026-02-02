Kampala Parents School shines with 96 first grades in 2025 PLE

Kampala Parents School (KPS) has registered an impressive performance in the 2025 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), registering 96 First Grades and a 100 percent pass rate in the top divisions, according to results released by the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) on January 30, 2026.

The school presented 185 candidates, all of whom scored either Division One or Division Two, with 96 pupils attaining First Grade and 89 securing Second Grade, guaranteeing full transition to secondary education and reaffirming KPS’s standing among Kampala’s leading primary schools.

The 2025 outcome reflects sustained excellence compared to last year’s performance, with the school maintaining its clean sweep in top divisions while slightly increasing the number of candidates in Division One. School administrators say the consistency underscores a long-term academic approach focused on strong foundations rather than exam-day brilliance alone.

Nationally, UNEB reported modest improvements at the top end of performance, with 91,990 candidates (11.39 percent) achieving Division One out of 817,883 registered candidates, an increase of 7,689 First Grades compared to 2024. Boys marginally outperformed girls, while English remained the strongest subject across the country.

Despite the improved national figures, UNEB highlighted continued challenges, including the scarcity of perfect Aggregate 4 scores. Several top Kampala schools, including Kampala Parents School, did not record any Aggregate 4s, a trend education analysts attribute mainly to weaknesses in Social Studies and Religious Education (SST), which affected overall aggregates.

Within Kampala’s highly competitive education landscape, KPS stood out for the volume and reliability of its First Grades, rather than isolated top aggregates. Education observers note that such consistency places the school’s candidates in a strong position for admission to Uganda’s most competitive secondary schools, where Division One results remain a key consideration.

KPS Principal Mrs. Daphine Kato attributed the strong showing to disciplined academic systems and close collaboration between teachers and parents.

“We are proud of the 96 First Grades, which position our learners for Uganda’s leading secondary schools. Our focus remains on early preparation, continuous assessment, structured revision, and nurturing disciplined, confident learners,” Kato said.

She added that teamwork among staff, parents, and learners continues to be central to the school’s success.

The 2025 results further cement Kampala Parents School’s reputation for dependable academic performance, demonstrating that excellence is sustained through consistency, strong leadership, and community involvement.