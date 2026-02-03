Equity Bank backs Mandela Millers as strategic driver of Uganda’s food security and regional exports

Equity Bank has positioned Mandela Millers as a strategic pillar in Uganda’s push for food security, agro-industrial growth and regional trade as the miller continues to scale production and expand its footprint beyond national borders.

This was highlighted during a recent visit to Mandela Millers’ Busega grain milling facility by Equity Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer James Mwangi and Equity Bank Uganda Managing Director Gift Shoko. The visit underscored the bank’s growing focus on supporting industrial players with the capacity to anchor value chains and deliver broad-based economic impact.

Mandela Millers operates a 750-metric-tonne storage facility and produces 300 tonnes of wheat flour and 72 tonnes of maize flour daily.

The output supplies bakeries, supermarkets, and households across Uganda, while a significant share is exported to regional and international markets, particularly the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, where demand for processed food continues to rise.

The company runs on ISO 22000 certified food safety systems, reinforcing its reputation as a dependable producer of safe, affordable, and high-quality flour.

Led by founder and chairman Ahmed Omar Mandela, the firm has aligned rapid commercial growth with national priorities on food security, import substitution, and industrialisation.

Mandela Millers’ expansion has generated thousands of direct and indirect jobs, strengthened farmer linkages and deepened supply chains across the agriculture and distribution sectors.

This growth is supported under Equity’s Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan, which targets enterprises that can accelerate inclusive growth, create employment, and stabilise regional food systems.

The Busega visit reflects Equity Bank’s strategy of using financial solutions, strategic partnerships and impact-driven investments to enable Ugandan manufacturers to scale sustainably, compete regionally and contribute meaningfully to long-term economic transformation.