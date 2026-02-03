Male Mabirizi remanded over alleged hate speech on Chief Justice, Justice Ssekaana 

Kampala lawyer Male H. Mabirizi K. Kiwanuka has been arraigned before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court and remanded to prison until February 18, 2026, after being charged with multiple counts of malicious information and hate speech.

Mabirizi, 39, is accused of using his TikTok account @male.mabirizi to publish false and defamatory statements against Chief Justice Flavian Zeija and Court of Appeal Justice Musa Ssekaana during January 2026.

According to the charge sheet, Mabirizi allegedly described the Chief Justice as “a con man and fraudster, corrupt, sold off his property to pay a bribe for his appointment as Principal Judge of Uganda and a court file grabber,” claims prosecutors say are false and intended to degrade the head of the Judiciary.

The prosecution further alleges that similar statements were made against Justice Musa Ssekaana, whom Mabirizi is accused of branding “a con man and fraudster,” in publications described as malicious and demeaning.

Court heard that the alleged statements were disseminated from various locations, including Kampala and Wakiso districts, using a computer, contrary to Sections 26 and 28 of the Computer Misuse Act, which criminalise hate speech and the publication of malicious information.

The charges were sanctioned by Police under reference CPS KLA CRB 102 of 2026. Mabirizi denied the offences when they were read to him. However, the court declined to release him on bail at this stage and ordered that he be remanded until February 18 for further proceedings.