Minister Minsa Kabanda orders illegal street vendors, taxi, and boda-boda operators off Kampala streets

Kampala, Uganda: The Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, has issued a directive ordering all street vendors, taxi drivers, and boda boda riders operating without designated stages to immediately vacate the streets of Kampala.



According to the minister, the move is aimed at restoring order, improving traffic flow, and enhancing public safety within the city. She warned that individuals who fail to comply with the directive will face arrest and prosecution in courts of law.



Kabanda emphasized that only vendors and transport operators working from officially gazetted areas will be allowed to continue their activities. Enforcement teams are expected to begin operations to ensure full compliance with the new directive.



The announcement is likely to spark mixed reactions among city traders and transport operators, many of whom rely on street operations for their daily income. Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is expected to work with security agencies to implement the directive in the coming days.

More details regarding designated operating zones and enforcement timelines are yet to be officially released.