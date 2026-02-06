EXCLUSIVE: Museveni appoints Otafiire, Kadaga, and Muhwezi to CEC as historicals

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Major General (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, Ms Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, and Major General (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi to the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) as historicals, Eagle Online has exclusively learnt.

The appointments reveal a strategy to strengthen the party’s leadership and institutional memory. The appointments are yet to be communicated; however, security sources confirmed the development.

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) is the highest decision-making organ of the NRM. It oversees party policy, guides leadership decisions, endorses candidates for elections, and ensures alignment with national priorities. Its decisions influence both government policy and party operations across all levels.

Kahinda Otafiire: From guerrilla fighter to political strategist

Major General (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, born on 29 December 1950 in Bushenyi (Mitooma) District, joined the National Resistance Army (NRA) in 1981 and served as Chief Political Commissar during the liberation struggle. However, he was also a member of Front for National Salvation (FRONSA). FRONSA was a rebel movement formed in 1971 but established in 1973 by Yoweri Museveni. It played a critical role in the 1979 war alongside Tanzanian forces to overthrow President Idi Amin.

Since 1986, Otafiire has held numerous positions, including Minister of Local Government, Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Land and Urban Development, East African Affairs, Trade, Industries and Cooperatives, among others. He also served as Director General of the External Security Organisation. He is currently the Minister of Internal Affairs and represents Ruhinda County in Parliament. His appointment to the CEC recognises his extensive contribution to the NRM and his continuing influence in defence, security, and party strategy.

Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga: Parliamentarian and first woman Speaker

Ms Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, born on May 24, 1956, in Kamuli District, has been a Member of Parliament since 1989. She first came to the August House in 1989 as a member of the National Resistance Council (NRC), and this makes her the longest-serving legislator. She made history as Uganda’s first female Speaker of Parliament, serving from 2011 to 2021, and currently serves as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs. Ms Kadaga has played a key role in legislative leadership, international parliamentary relations, and championing women’s participation in governance. Her CEC appointment confirms her place among the NRM’s most experienced leaders. She is the outgoing First Female Vice Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement, having been defeated by the current Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, in the ballot.

Jim Muhwezi: Security architect and party pillar

Major General (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi, born on August 23, 1950, in Rukungiri District, is a lawyer and retired military officer who joined the NRA during the liberation struggle. Muhwezi has held senior positions, including Director General of the Internal Security Organisation, Minister of Health, Minister of Information and National Guidance, and currently serves as Minister of Security. He represents Rujumbura County in Parliament. His inclusion in the CEC recognises his contributions to national security and long-standing service to the party. He previously served on CEC as Chairperson of the Veterans League. However, he was soundly defeated by Lt. (rtd) Moses Mushabe.

The Role of the Central Executive Committee

The CEC comprises senior leaders, including vice chairpersons from all regions, national secretaries and heads of party commissions. It is responsible for political leadership, formulation and implementation of party policies, selection of flag bearers, and supervision of party programs. The committee ensures that the NRM’s strategic priorities are executed effectively across government and party structures.

Their presence in the CEC is expected to reinforce cohesion, preserve institutional memory and strengthen strategic decision-making as the party navigates national priorities.