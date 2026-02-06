Troubled ex-Trade Ministry PS, Geraldine Ssali, returns to Anti-Corruption Court over Shs3.8b case

Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Geraldine Ssali returned to the Anti-Corruption Court on Wednesday, January 4, 2026, in connection with the Shs3.8 corruption case.

She appeared before Grade One Magistrate Paul Mujuni alongside her co-accused.

The Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday,5 halted proceedings in the Shs3.8 billion fraud case facing former Trade Ministry Permanent Secretary Geraldine Ssali after it emerged that the court could not sit without the Assistant Registrar.

The matter, which was scheduled for mention, was deferred to April 15, with bail for all accused persons automatically extended.

Presiding Principal Grade One Magistrate Paul Mujuni said the Assistant Registrar was engaged at the High Court on official duties related to the opening of the new law year, rendering the court unable to proceed.

With no business conducted, defence counsel Musimeta, appearing for Michael Mawanda and holding brief for the rest of the accused, placed it on record that the prosecution was absent and that the matter had not been fixed for hearing.

She requested an adjournment and the continuation of bail terms, submissions the court accepted without objection.

Beyond the procedural delay, the trial remains suspended pending a ruling from the Constitutional Court on a petition challenging the legality of the arrests and prosecution. The application against the Attorney General must be resolved before the criminal case can resume.

Prosecution alleges that in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 financial years, Ms Ssali irregularly included a cooperative society on the list of beneficiaries eligible for war-loss compensation, despite the entity not appearing in the approved supplementary budget.

Investigators further claim she authorised payments amounting to Shs3.8 billion to Kirya and Company Advocates, a firm owned by co-accused Taitankoko, contrary to the 2017 Treasury Instructions, occasioning financial loss to the government.

The proceedings were first suspended in October after court ruled that it could not continue without guidance from the Constitutional Court following a petition filed by MP Akamba, who alleges violations of his constitutional rights during arrest and prosecution.

Until that determination is made, the high-profile case remains on hold.