From oversight to impact: The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board’s journey in regulating gaming in Uganda

Uganda’s gaming, betting, and lottery sector continues to expand, driven by technological innovation and increased public participation. At the center of this evolving industry is the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB), the statutory body mandated to regulate, supervise, and guide gaming activities nationwide.

Established under the Lotteries and Gaming Act, 2016, the NLGRB exists to ensure that gaming in Uganda operates within a fair, transparent, and socially responsible framework. Its mandate is twofold: to protect citizens from potential harms associated with gambling while supporting the orderly growth of a legitimate, economically beneficial industry.

The NLGRB’s core responsibilities include licensing gaming operators, setting and enforcing regulatory standards, monitoring compliance, and addressing public complaints related to gaming activities. Through these functions, the Board ensures that only approved and accountable operators are allowed to offer gaming services in Uganda.

To strengthen enforcement and oversight, the NLGRB collaborates closely with key stakeholders, including the Uganda Revenue Authority, law enforcement agencies, and licensed industry players. This coordinated approach enhances compliance, deters illegal operations, and promotes a culture of responsibility within the sector.

Driving Awareness and Responsible Participation

Beyond regulation, public education is a central pillar of the NLGRB’s work. The Board regularly conducts awareness campaigns to promote responsible gaming behavior, with a particular focus on youth and other vulnerable groups. These initiatives help communities better understand the risks associated with gambling and encourage informed, responsible participation.

By prioritizing consumer protection alongside regulation, the NLGRB plays a vital role in reducing gambling-related harm while fostering public trust in the gaming ecosystem.

Measurable Progress and Sector Transformation

In recent years, the NLGRB has recorded significant achievements that reflect its growing impact on Uganda’s gaming landscape. Strengthened regulatory enforcement has led to improved compliance among operators and a notable increase in the sector’s contribution to national revenue, supporting broader development priorities.

The Board has also intensified efforts to eliminate illegal gaming through inspections, enforcement actions, and the confiscation of unlicensed machines. These interventions not only protect players but also create a level playing field for compliant operators.

The adoption of digital tools such as e-licensing systems has modernized regulatory processes, improved transparency, and made it easier for operators to meet legal requirements. These innovations mark an important step toward a more efficient, technology-driven regulatory framework.

How the Public Can Support the NLGRB’s Work

The success of gaming regulation in Uganda depends not only on institutions but also on public participation. Citizens and stakeholders can support the NLGRB in several meaningful ways.

Participating in and sharing responsible gaming messages helps extend awareness and prevent gambling-related harm at the community level. Compliance with established regulations by both operators and players strengthens trust and promotes sustainable sector growth.

Members of the public are also encouraged to report illegal gaming activities and harmful practices. Community vigilance is a powerful tool in protecting vulnerable groups and supporting enforcement efforts.

A Shared Responsibility

Through firm oversight, public education, and continuous modernization, the NLGRB is helping shape a gaming sector that serves both economic and social interests. By working together, regulators, operators, and citizens can ensure that gaming in Uganda remains fair, safe, and aligned with national development goals.