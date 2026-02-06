Stanbic Economic Forum 2026 set as Uganda nears defining economic moment

Stanbic Bank Uganda will, on February 12, host the 2026 Stanbic Economic Forum at a time when the country is approaching one of the most consequential phases in its economic history.

The Forum, which will be streamed live on the bank’s YouTube channel from 8:30 a.m., will run under the theme “Uganda’s Inflection Point: Competing in a Rewired Global Economy.”

The engagement comes as Uganda prepares to begin commercial crude oil production in western Uganda later this year, a development widely expected to reshape the country’s growth trajectory and unlock new opportunities for investment, trade and industrial expansion.

Even with these prospects, Uganda remains exposed to global headwinds, including persistent geopolitical tensions that continue to disrupt trade flows, capital movement and global supply chains.

A key highlight of the Forum will be insights from Jibran Qureishi, Head of Africa Regions Economic Research at Standard Bank Group, who will unpack regional and global economic trends and assess how African economies can position themselves competitively in an evolving global order.

Stanbic Bank Uganda Head of Global Markets Bethuel Karanja said the Forum is designed to foster timely and practical dialogue as Uganda aligns public policy ambitions with private sector capital and international opportunities.

“At Stanbic Bank, we say Uganda is our home, and we take seriously our responsibility to drive her growth. As the country approaches this inflection point, platforms such as the Stanbic Economic Forum are critical in supporting informed decision-making, long-term investment, and sustainable economic transformation,” Karanja said.

He added that the Forum reflects Stanbic Bank’s broader commitment to convening thought leadership and enabling partnerships that advance Uganda’s development agenda. Karanja noted that the bank continues to play a central role in mobilising capital, supporting trade and infrastructure development, and helping businesses scale competitively within the region and beyond.

For more than five years, the Stanbic Economic Forum has brought together policymakers, business leaders and economic experts to assess Uganda’s economic outlook and policy priorities.

This year’s discussions will focus on strengthening national competitiveness, identifying emerging investment opportunities, and examining the role of capital in driving sustainable growth in an increasingly complex global environment.