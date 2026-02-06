Kalungu East MP-elect Yusuf Kiruuta Nkeretanyi arraigned before Buganda Road Court on theft charges

Kampala, Uganda — Kalungu East MP-elect Yusuf Kiruuta Nkeretanyi has been arraigned before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on charges of theft involving property reportedly valued at Shs3.7 billion.

According to the prosecution, Nkeretanyi is accused of stealing curtains, cushions, and curtain holders belonging to businessman Hajj Sulaiman Lwabuuka Kasule. The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 2018 and January 2022 at Eagle Plaza in Kampala’s Central Division.

Nkeretanyi appeared in court alongside six co-accused persons before Chief Magistrate Ritah Kidasa Neumbe. During the proceedings, the prosecution presented the items allegedly stolen as part of the evidence before the court.

The accused persons were subsequently granted bail, allowing them temporary freedom as investigations and court proceedings continue. Details regarding the bail terms were not immediately disclosed.

The case has attracted public attention, given Nkeretanyi’s recent election as Member of Parliament for Kalungu East. Legal observers say the matter will proceed through the trial process, where the court will examine the evidence and hear testimonies from both the prosecution and the defence.

The court is expected to set further hearing dates as the case moves forward. Nkeretanyi and his co-accused maintain their right to a fair hearing and are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court.