UPDF Deputy Commander Land Forces Maj Gen Francis Takirwa dies

Kampala, Uganda — The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Deputy Commander Land Forces, Maj Gen Francis Takirwa, has died. Details surrounding his death remain limited, but reports indicate that the senior military officer had been battling illness for some time.



His passing marks a significant loss to the UPDF leadership, where he served as one of the most senior commanders responsible for overseeing land force operations. The army is yet to release an official comprehensive statement outlining the exact cause of death, funeral arrangements, or further details regarding his final days.



Maj Gen Takirwa was widely known within military circles for his long service and leadership in various operational and command roles. He previously served as the Commander of the UPDF Second Division based in Mbarara, where he was involved in overseeing security operations in Western Uganda and coordinating key military activities.

Throughout his career, Takirwa built a reputation as a disciplined officer who rose through the ranks during decades of service in Uganda’s military structures. Colleagues describe him as a committed commander who played an active role in strengthening operational readiness and internal security management within the UPDF.



News of his death has reportedly shocked sections of the military fraternity and communities where he served, with fellow officers and leaders expected to pay tribute in the coming days. Analysts say his death comes at a time when the UPDF continues to play a significant role both domestically and in regional peacekeeping missions.

The UPDF is expected to release an official statement confirming burial arrangements, military honours, and the succession plan for the Deputy Commander Land Forces position.