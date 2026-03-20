Lawyers demand ridiculous Shs1b, apology over claims targeting UHRC boss Wangadya from Journalist Stanley Ndawula

Signature Advocates has threatened to sue journalist Stanley Ndawula of The Investigator, an online newspaper, demanding a retraction, apology, and Shs1 billion in damages over allegations he published accusing Mariam Wangadya of corruption, abuse of office, and misusing Shs10.4 billion.

In a notice dated March 13, 2026, the lawyers say the statements shared on Ndawula’s X account and in an online article are false and damaging to the reputation of the chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission.

“Our attention has been drawn to a recent post on your X handle and an article you authored and published online, wherein you make grave, unfounded, and unsubstantiated allegations against our client,” the letter states.

The firm says the claims include accusations of gross maladministration, unilateral determination of salaries, and misappropriation of public funds for personal expenditure, all of which their client denies.

“Our client categorically denies these allegations. The statements you have published are not only factually incorrect, but also calculated to lower our client’s estimation in the eyes of right thinking members of society,” the lawyers wrote.

They argue that the commission’s financial processes are governed by the law and subject to oversight by both Parliament and the Ministry of Finance, dismissing suggestions that Wangadya could personally control or divert public funds.

“To suggest that a single individual can declare public funds as personal money is a gross misrepresentation calculated to incite public odium against our client,” the letter adds.

The lawyers say Ndawula’s actions are actionable under Ugandan law and accuse him of publishing the claims without verifying how the commission operates.

They have demanded that he immediately stop making further statements about Wangadya, publish a full retraction with equal prominence, and issue an unconditional written apology.

In addition, the firm is seeking Shs1 billion in compensation for reputational damage and Shs10 million in legal fees.

“Take notice that if the above demands are not met within fourteen days, we have instructions to institute civil proceedings against you for defamation,”the notice warns.