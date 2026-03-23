UCC orders end to duplication of utility poles in telecom sector

The Uganda Communications Commission has announced new measures aimed at eliminating the duplication of utility poles and streamlining the rollout of telecommunications infrastructure across the country.

In a public notice dated January 23, 2026, the Commission acknowledged widespread concerns from both government and the public over the “uncoordinated and untidy installation of fibre cable infrastructure, particularly poles,” in several parts of Uganda, including the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

“In response, the Commission has directed all relevant stakeholders to streamline the installation and deployment of telecommunications infrastructure across service providers and sectors, thereby reducing clutter and improving the overall aesthetics of urban areas,” the notice states.

The regulator revealed that a new framework governing optical fibre infrastructure is already in force, having taken effect on January 1, 2026. The framework covers installation, maintenance, protection and disposal of fibre infrastructure, and introduces stricter approval requirements for operators.

“Under this framework, operators are now required to obtain approval for their Optical Fibre Cable deployment plans prior to installation, to ensure the safe, coordinated, and efficient rollout of communications infrastructure,” the Commission said.

The move is expected to bring order to the fast-growing sector, where multiple service providers have often erected parallel infrastructure, leading to congestion, safety concerns and visual pollution in urban centres.

The Commission also emphasized the role of local governments in ensuring proper planning and integration of telecom infrastructure within broader urban development projects.

“Telecommunications infrastructure must be appropriately integrated into road construction and other civil works,” the notice adds. “While operators are encouraged to deploy infrastructure underground to enhance safety and preserve the urban landscape, it is equally important that civil works are undertaken with due care to protect existing fibre networks.”

Damage to fibre installations, the Commission warned, can significantly disrupt service availability and quality, affecting businesses and consumers alike.

The regulator reaffirmed its commitment to working with government agencies, local authorities and industry players to ensure a more coordinated and future-ready telecommunications network.

“The Commission remains committed to working closely with Government, local authorities, operators, and other stakeholders to ensure orderly and future-ready telecommunications infrastructure across Uganda,” it said.