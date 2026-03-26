Gov’t ready for the National Labour Convention and Expo

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MGLSD) is in the final preparation stages to host this year’s 4th Annual National Labour Convention & Expo, 2026, (ANLEC).

The event will take place from Wednesday, April 15-16, 2026, at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

According to Esther Anyakun, Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, this year’s convention will focus on analysing opportunities to harness Uganda’s youth labour force as a catalyst for productivity and structural transformation; and identifying and addressing policy and institutional barriers that limit youth access to decent work, among other key objectives.

“The convention will also focus on promoting scalable strategies such as skills development, apprenticeships, digital skilling, and education-to-employment pathways; and strengthening multi-stakeholder partnerships that generate actionable commitments to expand decent employment and extend social protection to all young workers,” Minister Anyakun told journalists at Uganda Media Centre recently.

The convention will be presided over by Her Excellency, the Vice President of the Republic of Uganda, Maj (rtd) Jessica Alupo, who will also serve as Chief Guest. The Convention also forms part of the build-up activities leading to the commemoration of International Labour Day on May 1, 2026, providing a national platform for dialogue on Uganda’s labour market priorities.

Since its launch in 2023, the Convention has grown into one of Uganda’s key platforms for shaping the world of work. It convenes government, employers, workers’ organisations, development partners, academia, and civil society to generate actionable commitments on decent employment, labour productivity, and inclusive growth. The 2026 edition builds on three successful Conventions to advance Uganda’s progress toward its Tenfold Growth Strategy, Vision 2040, and NDP IV.

Uganda’s population stands at approximately 45.9 million, with over 75% below the age of 30, and the working-age population accounting for about 57.4% of all Ugandans. However, over 80% of the labour force remains in the informal economy, characterised by low productivity, job insecurity, and limited social protection.

“Youth unemployment currently stands at 13.3%, while many younger people remain underemployed or engaged in vulnerable work,” she says. “Unlocking the productive potential of this youthful majority is both an economic imperative and a pathway to Uganda’s long-term prosperity.”

The Convention will bring together Cabinet Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, senior government officials, top private sector leaders, heads of employers’ and workers’ organisations, development partners, and civil society organisations.

Their collective engagement will align national policy direction with practical on-the-ground solutions, showcase scalable innovations, and generate concrete commitments to enhance labour productivity, youth employment, and inclusive economic growth.

“Therefore, I call upon businesses, innovation-driven enterprises, training institutions, financial service providers, and development organisations to take advantage of the Expo platform to showcase innovations, services, and programmes that support job creation, skills development, and labour productivity,” she said.

Interested exhibitors and partners are invited to submit their applications through the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development website to collaborate in making this Convention and Expo a resounding success. Your participation will directly contribute to advancing Uganda’s agenda for youth employment, productivity, and decent work for all.

This year’s invite-only convention will be held under the theme: “Unlocking the Potential of Uganda’s Youth Labour Force: Advancing Productivity and Expanding Opportunities for Decent Work.”