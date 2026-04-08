NUP’s Waiswa Mufumbiro’s wife dies of Cancer 

Edith Katende Mufumbiro, the wife of Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, the Deputy Spokesperson of the National Unity Platform (NUP) has died following a prolonged battle with cancer.

According to information shared by Robert Kyagulanyi via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Edith passed away shortly after 3:00am.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our dear sister and comrade, Edith Katende Mufumbiro,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi confirmed,“Edith passed on after 3:00am today following a hard-fought battle with cancer.”

At the time of her passing, Mufumbiro remains in detention at Luzira Upper Prison, where he has been held for months over charges the opposition describes as politically motivated.

“At the time of her passing, her dear husband Waiswa remains detained at Luzira Upper Prison for no crime whatsoever. His only crime is speaking out against injustice and misrule,” Kyagulanyi added.

Kyagulanyi further revealed that Mufumbiro and several other NUP supporters are facing charges of “unlawful drilling,” allegedly committed on February 12, 2025, at the party headquarters in Kampala.

However, he maintained that Mufumbiro was not present at the location on that day.

“The criminal regime placed on him and others the sham charge of ‘Unlawful Drilling’… In fact, on that day, Waiswa never stepped there as he was at Mulago Cancer Institute with the wife,” he said.

He also pointed to repeated attempts by the detained official to secure bail, saying the courts have consistently denied the requests despite what he described as compelling humanitarian grounds.

“Waiswa, alongside other comrades, has applied for bail severally… to take care of his sick wife, but it has been denied. The injustice!” Kyagulanyi stated.

The charges against Mufumbiro and his co-accused stem from allegations of engaging in paramilitary-style training, commonly referred to as unlawful drilling, an offence under Ugandan law that carries serious penalties due to its link to national security.

Prosecution has in similar cases argued that suspects participated in unauthorized military exercises or preparations, claims that opposition actors have repeatedly dismissed as politically motivated and aimed at suppressing dissent.