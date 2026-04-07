Ggaba Killings: Police submit case file to DPP, await guidance on charging suspect

Police have submitted the case file on the Ggaba murder investigation to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), paving the way for the prosecution of the suspect accused of killing four toddlers in Kampala.

Police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke said investigators intend to arraign the suspect, Christopher Okello Onyum, but will first await guidance from the DPP on how the case should proceed.

“We have submitted the file and now await guidance from the DPP. Our intention is to have the suspect arraigned in court. Our ultimate objective is to ensure that the victims get justice and that the perpetrator is held accountable,” Rusoke said.

Okello, who remains in police custody, is accused of fatally attacking children at Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre in Makindye Division on April 2, 2026, in an incident that left four dead and shocked the community.

As investigations continue, detectives have begun examining the suspect’s personal history, including information indicating that he previously lived in the United States before returning to Uganda. Authorities are also assessing reports related to his mental health, with officials saying this will be subjected to professional review as part of the case.

Rusoke further revealed that police are following up on additional claims that have emerged during the investigation, as part of efforts to build a comprehensive case.

“Our teams are looking into all information that has come up in the course of the investigations. We want to ensure that no detail is left out and that justice is fully served,” he said.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala, preliminary findings indicate that the suspect had earlier visited the school seeking admission for his child but was advised to return later. He reportedly came back, paid the required fees, and shortly afterwards carried out the attack.

“We confirm a tragic incident where a male suspect stabbed and killed four juveniles at the school,” Kawala said.

The victims have been identified as Ryan Odeke aged one and a half years, Gideon Eteko aged two and a half years, Keisha Elungat aged two, and Ignatius Sseruyange aged two.

Police said ten other children who were in the same classroom at the time were safely reunited with their parents.

The bodies were taken to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem examination as investigations into the motive behind the killings continued.

Earlier, President Yoweri Museveni directed the Judiciary to fast-track the trial of the suspect and ordered that proceedings be conducted within the community to allow residents to witness justice being served.

Museveni also offered Shs10 million to each of the families of the dead toddlers as condolences which was delivered by State minister for children and youth affairs, Balaam Barugahara.

The suspect remains in custody as police continue with inquiries while awaiting direction from the DPP.