Fraud Alert: Multiple accounts impersonating tycoon Sudhir surface on X

KAMPALA – Ugandan authorities, cybersecurity experts, and the public are being urged to exercise extreme caution following the discovery of several accounts on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that closely mimic the name, image, and identity of prominent businessman Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia.

A search for “Sudhir Ruparelia” on X currently returns multiple profiles using near-identical names and photographs of the tycoon, including:

@sudhirruparelia (appears to be the verified official account, bio: “Chairman Ruparelia Group of Companies Uganda”)

@SudhirRupareli_

@rupareli1

@sudhirs_empire (self-described fan/quotes page with explicit disclaimer: “This is a fan’s page & Not associated with @sudhirruparelia”)

@RupareliaSudh01

@sudhirRupareli3 (using a default profile image)

The proliferation of these accounts — some using deliberate misspellings and minor handle variations — mirrors a well-documented pattern of impersonation scams targeting high-net-worth individuals.

Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, Chairman of the Ruparelia Group, is one of Uganda’s most successful entrepreneurs, with extensive interests in real estate, banking, hospitality, education, and manufacturing. He has previously issued public warnings about fake X accounts impersonating him, and platform moderators have suspended fraudulent profiles in the past year. Despite these actions, similar accounts continue to appear, raising fresh concerns about coordinated fraud attempts.

Cybersecurity specialists warn that such impersonator accounts are frequently used to:

Solicit investments in fictitious schemes promising high returns

Request money transfers or cryptocurrency payments

Harvest personal and financial information

Promote phishing links disguised as business opportunities

Key warning signs visible in the current search results:

Slight spelling variations in usernames (e.g., missing or added letters)

Use of the tycoon’s official photographs without authorization

Accounts with very low follower counts and limited verifiable activity

Absence of clear “Parody” or “Fan Account” labeling in most profiles (required under X’s impersonation policy)

The official Ruparelia Group has not endorsed any secondary X accounts. The only legitimate channel directly linked to Dr. Ruparelia is @sudhirruparelia.

Public Advisory:

Do not engage with, reply to, or send money to any X account claiming to represent Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia unless it is the verified @sudhirruparelia handle.

Verify any communication through official Ruparelia Group channels or established business contacts.

Report suspicious accounts directly on X using the platform’s “Report” function for impersonation.

Cross-check claims via reputable news outlets or the company’s verified website.

This latest wave of apparent parody and impersonation accounts underscores the growing threat of sophisticated social-media fraud targeting East African business leaders. Law enforcement and platform administrators are encouraged to investigate proactively to protect the public and the reputation of legitimate business figures.

Anyone who has already interacted with a suspicious account is advised to monitor their financial accounts and report incidents to the Uganda Police Force Cybercrime Unit.