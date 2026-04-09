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THIS IS FAKE: Fraudsters use tycoon Sudhir’s image to promote forgery money-making platform

By Our Reporter

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Our Reporter

A misleading online advertisement circulating on social media is falsely using the image and name of city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia to promote a suspicious investment platform targeting unsuspecting users.

The advert, shared as a sponsored post under a page branded “Uganda 24/7,” claims that a new platform launched in April allows individuals to earn quick money with minimal capital. 

It displays exaggerated figures, suggesting that users can start with as little as Shs936,422 and allegedly grow their earnings to over Shs7.5 million within weeks.

The promotional image features Ruparelia holding cash and a tablet showing a rising graph, alongside bold claims that even beginners can get started. It further labels the opportunity as being available for all residents of Uganda, creating the impression of a legitimate, locally endorsed financial product.

There is, however, no credible evidence linking Ruparelia to the platform being advertised. The businessman, known for his investments across real estate, education and hospitality, has not announced or publicly associated himself with any such digital earning scheme.

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The advert also directs users to an unfamiliar website, raising further questions about its authenticity and ownership. Such tactics, including the use of well-known public figures and unrealistic profit projections, are commonly associated with fraudulent online schemes designed to attract quick sign-ups.

The circulation of the advert highlights the growing misuse of prominent Ugandan personalities in online scams, where fraudsters exploit public trust to give legitimacy to questionable ventures.

Members of the public are advised to treat such promotions with caution and verify information through official and trusted sources before committing any money.

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