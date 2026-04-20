Parliament summons Science Ministry over Shs46b idle on account

The Budget Committee has summoned officials from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to explain why Shs46 billion allocated for innovation has remained unutilised for two consecutive financial years.

The move follows findings by the Parliamentary Committee on Presidential Affairs, which revealed that despite the government releasing the funds in the 2024/2025 financial year, the money remains idle in accounts held by the Uganda Development Bank.

According to the report, the funds were earmarked to support innovation projects, including research into anti-tick solutions considered critical in addressing tick-borne diseases affecting Uganda’s livestock sector.

However, by the time of the committee’s assessment, no funds had been disbursed to the intended beneficiaries.

“The committee observes the burden of tick-borne diseases in Uganda and the need for homegrown solutions to enable import substitution. But by the time of this report, no money had been received by the intended grantees,” said Alex Byarugaba, Chairperson of the Committee on Presidential Affairs, while presenting the report to the Budget Committee.

The report further indicates that Shs 25 billion in grants intended for anti tick research developers has remained unutilised for two years, raising alarm among legislators about inefficiencies within the ministry and delays in implementing key government priorities.

Members of Parliament expressed frustration over the continued inactivity of the funds, questioning accountability mechanisms and oversight within the ministry.

The Chairperson of the Budget Committee, Patrick Isiagi Opolot, described the situation as unacceptable and indicative of possible abuse of office.

“To say that money was received and never utilised amounts to abuse of office. Who is the accounting officer who receives funds for two years and sits on them?” he asked.

He also faulted the Committee on Presidential Affairs for not escalating the matter earlier to Parliament for decisive action.

Legislators called for stricter measures, including halting further funding to the ministry until accountability is ensured.

The committee has now directed officials from the science ministry to appear within a week to explain the continued non utilisation of the funds, warning that failure to justify the idle money could result in denial of future budget allocations.

However, Stephen Baka Mugabi, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, cautioned that the Budget Committee’s mandate is limited during the appropriation stage and advised that the matter be referred to the full House for comprehensive investigation and action.

The Budget Committee is currently scrutinising sectoral committee reports on ministerial budget projections for the 2026/2027 financial year.