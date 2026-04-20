Police deploys over 1,200 counter phones to strengthen public reporting

The Uganda Police Force has deployed 1,275 counter telephone lines across operational sub-county police stations nationwide in a move aimed at improving communication with the public and enhancing timely reporting of incidents.

Police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to streamline service delivery and ensure that citizens can easily access police services within their localities.

“The Uganda Police Force has deployed 1,275 counter phones at its operational sub-county police stations nationwide. We encourage the public to utilize our dedicated counter telephone lines for timely reporting,” Kituuma said.

He noted that all the contact numbers have been made publicly available through the police website and official social media platforms to ensure easy access by the public.

“We strongly discourage contacting individual officers personally known to you for police assistance. Doing so may delay official response and reduce our capacity to act swiftly on incidents,” he added.

Kituuma urged citizens to take responsibility by obtaining and keeping contact numbers for police stations within their areas of residence, workplaces, and business locations.

“All responsible citizens are urged to obtain and keep the counter contact numbers for their respective areas whether of residence, workplace, or business interest,” he said.

The spokesperson further revealed that Community Liaison Officers and Public Relations Officers have been tasked with promoting the use of the counter telephone lines within communities to ensure widespread awareness and utilization.

The deployment follows the recent operationalisation of the sub-county policing model across the country, under which the Directorate of ICT equipped all operational sub-county police stations, as well as other units, with dedicated counter phones.

According to police, the move is expected to enhance coordination, improve response time, and strengthen trust between the public and law enforcement agencies.