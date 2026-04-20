Police investigate student unrest in Kumi and Kiruhura over school property destruction

Police are investigating two separate incidents of student unrest that resulted in the destruction of school property in Kumi and Kiruhura districts.

In Kumi District, the incident occurred on April 16, 2026, at around 7:30 pm at Kumi Technical School. It is reported that students staged a protest during supper time over what they described as insufficient food, a situation that quickly escalated into a strike.

According to preliminary reports, the students broke into the school computer laboratory and damaged fourteen computers. They also destroyed doors and windows of several classrooms. The head teacher’s office was not spared, with furniture and other office items vandalised during the chaos.

Police responded promptly to the scene, restored calm, and recorded statements from witnesses. A case of malicious damage to property has since been registered, with investigations ongoing to identify and apprehend those involved.

In a related incident the same night, students of Mburo Secondary School in Kanyaryeru, Kiruhura District, also staged a strike that led to significant destruction of school property.

The unrest saw vandalism of surveillance cameras and window panes. During the confusion, several male students reportedly fled the school premises and dispersed into nearby trading centres.

Officers from Sanga Police Station were quickly deployed and managed to restore order. Security has since been reinforced at the school as investigations continue into the cause of the strike and those responsible.

Police spokesperson ACP Kituuma Rusoke said the force strongly condemns the incidents and warned against violence in learning institutions.

He said, “We strongly condemn acts of violence and destruction of property in schools. Students are urged to always use peaceful and lawful channels to address grievances.”

He added that chool administrators should strengthen communication with students and promptly address concerns before they escalate into unrest. He also noted that parents and guardians also have a role in guiding children on discipline and dialogue as a means of conflict resolution.

ACP Kituuma further emphasized that police will continue working closely with school authorities to ensure safety in learning institutions.

“Any individuals found responsible for acts of vandalism will be held accountable in accordance with the law,” he said.