Arrogance by Dr Chris Mukiza and UBOS team will not solve the attempted shooting of MP Kamuntu

Eagle Online stands by its story on the attempted shooting of outgoing Rubanda West Member of Parliament Moses Kamuntu by Uganda Bureau of Statistics Executive Director Dr Chris Mukiza.

This publication maintains that subsequent denials by Mukiza and his team do not overturn eyewitness accounts and material evidence gathered from the scene.

Attempts to shield a personal incident behind the institutional image of UBOS risk misleading the public.

The confrontation at a top hotel facility in Kololo unfolded in the presence of multiple witnesses, with events reportedly escalating from a disagreement at the gate into an incident involving the drawing of a firearm.

Accounts from the scene indicate that the weapon’s magazine fell, scattering two bullets as Mukiza struggled to retrieve (search) them in full public view.

Mr Moses Kamuntu, Rubanda West MP.

Eagle Online maintains that the incident was witnessed, documented and remains a matter of public interest. The visible damage to the vehicles involved and the presence of surveillance systems at the facility further underscore the need for accountability rather than denial.

Mukiza’s continued dismissal of the incident as false, alongside attempts to discredit journalists who reported it, does not address the substance of the allegations.

Assertions that the publication acted out of extortion for money, lack evidence and appear intended to divert attention from the core issue.

In its official response, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics through Principal Public Relations Officer Didacus Okoth, rejected the allegations and defended its Executive Director.

“The Uganda Bureau of Statistics has learnt of misleading information circulating on social media alleging that Dr Chris Mukiza attempted to shoot at Hon Moses Kamuntu during a confrontation at a hotel facility in Kololo,” Okoth stated.

Scene of crime.

He emphasized that the institution views the claims as entirely unfounded and harmful to its reputation.

“The Bureau would like to state that this story is baseless, false and with malicious intentions aimed at damaging Dr Mukiza’s reputation and the corporate image of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics,”he claimed.

Okoth went further to accuse the publication of acting with ulterior motives, a claim Eagle Online strongly disputes.

“The defamatory article published by Eagle Online, which has circulated widely on social media platforms, is also intended for extortion of money through what we consider irresponsible and armchair journalism practices,” he added.

Eagle Online rejects these claims and challenges UBOS to provide verifiable evidence to support allegations of extortion. No such proof has been presented, raising further concern over attempts to deflect from the incident itself.

UBOS’s official vehicle for the Executive Director, which Dr. Mukiza was personally driving.

Earlier on Monday morning, Kamuntu, in a direct phone call with Eagle Online, confirmed that he is pursuing legal action against Mukiza, insisting the incident occurred and will be addressed through the courts.

“Ignoring the false claims being published by some bloggers purportedly quoting Luke Owoyesigyire, he does not speak for me. The case was committed by Dr Mukiza in his personal capacity at a private facility,” Kamuntu said.

He maintained that failure to immediately report the matter to police does not negate its occurrence and questioned the handling of the issue.

“Me not reporting the case to police does not mean that it was not committed. I am taking a legal route because I know police, with their capacity, can be manipulated by Mukiza since he has the capacity to do so,”he noted.

Kamuntu revealed that his legal team is already taking action and pointed to available evidence from the scene.

“My lawyers are writing to him to take a legal route exposing him because I have videos, I have footage. It happened at a top facility with all the CCTV cameras. I am not going to let it lie low with that arrogance of Mukiza,” Kamuntu said.

He also criticized remarks attributed to Kampala Metropolitan Police, urging restraint until formal processes are followed.

“If Luke Owoyesigyire has any interest in the case, he should wait for it at police but not be used as a personal spokesperson for Mukiza,” he added.

Eagle Online stands by its reporting, which is based on eyewitness accounts and available evidence. Denials without substantiation, coupled with attacks on the credibility of the press, do not resolve the matter.

Accountability, transparency and due process remain essential in addressing an incident of this nature.