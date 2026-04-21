Relief as Ruparelia Foundation is to provide free prosthetic limbs to hundreds of amputees at Mulago camp

The Ruparelia Foundation will in May conduct a free medical outreach at Mulago National Referral Hospital where hundreds of amputees are expected to receive prosthetic limbs in an effort to restore mobility and improve livelihoods.

The planned camp builds on the Foundation’s growing humanitarian work across the country, targeting vulnerable populations who often lack access to specialised and affordable medical care.

The three-day camp will commence on 1st May 1-3, in memory of tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia’s late son, Rajiv Ruparelia, for his vision of service and legacy of compassion.

The Mulago initiative will focus on identifying, fitting and supporting amputees with appropriate prosthetic limbs, offering many a chance to regain independence after years of limited movement.

This intervention is expected to change lives by enabling beneficiaries to move, work and participate more fully in their communities.

The development follows the Foundation’s recent eye care camp in Bukedea District, where hundreds of patients received free treatment, including cataract surgeries and other vision-related services.

Medical teams at the camp reported a strong turnout, with many patients regaining their sight after years of visual impairment.

Health workers involved in the Bukedea outreach described the exercise as successful, noting that it not only addressed immediate medical needs but also reduced the burden on families who had long struggled to access such services.

Encouraged by the outcome, the Foundation is now extending its interventions beyond eye care to include mobility support, reflecting a broader approach to improving quality of life among underserved communities.

The additional medical camps and specialised treatment programmes are being planned for later in the year, with a focus on reaching more remote and disadvantaged areas.

For now, attention turns to Mulago this May, where the prosthetic limb fitting exercise is expected to restore dignity, independence, and hope to hundreds of amputees.