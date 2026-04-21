OPM warns officials over illegal pre-signing of cattle restocking forms in Acholi, Lango and Teso sub-regions

The Office of the Prime Minister has warned local government officials over the illegal practice of forcing beneficiaries to sign cattle restocking declaration forms before receiving funds, saying the move undermines accountability and exposes citizens to fraud.

In a clarification issued on April 8, 2026, the Office said it had received credible reports from the Acholi, Lango, and Teso sub-regions where some officials are demanding pre-signed forms from beneficiaries under the ongoing cattle restocking programme.

“Beneficiaries are required to sign declaration forms acknowledging receipt of funds before any payment is made. This practice is a direct violation of the approved Programme Implementation Guidelines and is firmly condemned,” the statement said.

The cattle restocking programme stems from a presidential directive aimed at rebuilding household incomes in northern and eastern Uganda. It was operationalised under Cabinet Minute 46 of 2025, with the government approving funding for thousands of households across the three sub-regions.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, 11,023 beneficiaries were cleared to benefit from the programme during the 2025 to 2026 financial year, each receiving Shs5 million to procure five animals, including heifers and bulls.

The funds, the government clarified, are not handled in cash by officials but are directly transferred to verified beneficiaries through bank accounts or registered mobile money platforms after due verification.

“Verified beneficiary lists are submitted to OPM through the Ministry of Local Government. OPM then disburses funds directly to each beneficiary’s bank account or registered mobile money number,” the statement explained.

The Office emphasized that the declaration form is strictly meant to confirm receipt of funds and must only be signed after the full Shs5 million has been received by the beneficiary.

“Pre-signing of receipt declarations creates a risk of false financial accountability, exposes vulnerable beneficiaries to fraud, and is an abuse of trust by those mandated to implement this programme,” the statement added.

Under the approved process, beneficiaries are first identified and vetted by district technical teams at parish level before lists are consolidated and submitted through the Ministry of Local Government for final verification and payment.

Authorities now warn that any deviation from these procedures not only violates programme guidelines but also threatens the integrity of a project designed to uplift vulnerable communities.

Beneficiaries have been advised not to sign any document confirming receipt of funds they have not received and to report any such demands to district authorities or directly to the Office of the Prime Minister.

“Any official requesting a pre signed declaration should be reported immediately to the relevant District authorities or directly to the Office of the Prime Minister,” the statement urged.

The government reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all funds reach the intended beneficiaries in full, stressing that the cattle restocking programme will be implemented under strict standards of transparency and accountability.

“The Government of Uganda remains firmly committed to ensuring that all programme funds reach intended beneficiaries in full and that the Cattle Restocking Programme is implemented with the highest standards of transparency, accountability and integrity,” the statement noted.