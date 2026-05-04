RAJIV MEMORIAL: Amputees smile, Subarus rule Kampala as Tycoon Sudhir donates prosthetic limbs to amputees at Mulago Hospital

Chairman of the Ruparelia Group, Sudhir Ruparelia together with his wife Jyotsna Ruparelia and family, yesterday led an emotional humanitarian programme that combined life-changing medical support at Mulago National Referral Hospital and a motorsport memorial procession in honour of their late son Rajiv Ruparelia which marked one year since his tragic death.

At Mulago Hospital, the Ruparelia Foundation, in partnership with Suman Foundation and the Orthopaedic Department, implemented a prosthetic limb donation and fitting exercise aimed at restoring mobility, dignity, and independence to amputees drawn from different parts of the country.

The initiative comes at a time when about 5.5 million Ugandans are estimated to require supportive mobility devices, a situation that continues to place pressure on public health services and underline the importance of private sector involvement in rehabilitation and assistive care.

Government officials from the Ministry of Health, represented by the Director General of Health Services, Dr Charles Olaro, commended the intervention, saying it was a timely example of how partnerships can strengthen healthcare delivery and restore dignity to vulnerable citizens.

The ministry emphasized that initiatives of this nature not only reduce pressure on hospitals but also challenge long-standing stigma surrounding disability, encouraging affected individuals to reintegrate into active social and economic life.

The twenty (20) amputees were fitted with prosthetic limbs on the spot, while another 20 beneficiaries were measured and are expected to receive their devices within two weeks. Medical teams worked closely with specialists to ensure proper fitting and rehabilitation guidance, with several beneficiaries visibly emotional as they took their first steps with renewed hope and independence.

The emotional impact of the exercise was felt deeply among families and caregivers, many of whom described the intervention as a turning point in their lives. Rajiv’s support had restored hope where despair had long taken root.

“To the beneficiaries, your energy energizes us,” she said, calling for sustained action rather than symbolic gestures alone.

The initiative was also held firmly in memory of Rajiv Ruparelia, with family members noting that the best way to honour him was through acts that directly transform lives. His legacy was rooted in service, generosity and community engagement and that continuing such programmes was more meaningful than remembrance alone, as it reflects the values he lived by.

Rajiv’s influence in Uganda’s motorsport scene and business landscape remains widely acknowledged as one of the most dynamic of his generation. He was known for bringing youthful energy into rally sport, actively competing across national championships and helping to raise the profile of motorsport in Uganda. Through his involvement, he helped attract younger audiences to the sport while also building competitive teams that challenged established drivers on the circuit.

Beyond racing, Rajiv played a bigger role within the Ruparelia Group, where he was seen as part of the next generation of leadership in one of East Africa’s largest business conglomerates. His presence was increasingly felt across the group’s diverse portfolio, from real estate, hospitality, education and financial services, where he was gradually taking on more responsibility and strategic direction.

In the motorsport community, he was respected not only as a competitor but also as a supporter of emerging drivers and grassroots racing events. His participation in events such as Kayunga, Mbarara and Kabalega rallies helped elevate local competition standards, while his establishment of a rally team provided structure and visibility for upcoming talent in the sport.

Later in the day, Uganda’s motorsport fraternity staged a memorial convoy that moved through Kampala and surrounding routes in honour of Rajiv. The procession began at RR Pearl Tower on Yusuf Lule Road, passed through main city roads including Jinja Road, the Northern Bypass and Entebbe Road, before reaching Busabala roundabout where floral tributes were laid in his memory.

The convoy later proceeded to Speke Resort Munyonyo, a place closely associated with Rajiv’s professional engagements, before concluding with prayers and a candlelight vigil at the lakeside marina.

The day also included a blood donation drive at Mulago, running alongside the prosthetic limb programme, reinforcing the humanitarian dimension of the memorial activities.

At RR Pearl Tower, rally drivers and bikers gathered in large numbers, revving engines in a coordinated tribute before the convoy set off.

Veteran rally driver Ponsiano Lwakataka described Rajiv as both a friend and fierce competitor, recalling past races in which they competed closely, including a memorable encounter in Kayunga where Rajiv emerged victorious.

Rwakataka appealed to the Ruparelia family to preserve Rajiv’s rally legacy, suggesting that his sports car be maintained as a symbol of his contribution to Ugandan motorsport, with the initials “RR” kept prominently displayed to ensure his memory remains visible within the racing community.

Sudhir and Jyotsna Ruparelia also expressed deep grief while acknowledging the continued support from the public and various communities. They said grief had become a lifelong journey rather than a moment in time, but noted that acts of kindness and remembrance have given them strength over the past year.

Rajiv Ruparelia, who died at the age of 35 following a rally accident on the Kampala Entebbe Expressway, remains an iconic businessman and motorsport lover.