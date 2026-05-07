Three arrested in Iganga over TikTok impersonation of Natasha Museveni and Ham Kigundu

Police in Iganga District have arrested three suspects accused of impersonating Mrs. Natasha Museveni Karugire and businessman Hajji Hamis Kigundu using fake TikTok accounts, in a crackdown on online identity fraud and impersonation.

The suspects, identified as Mugoya Hassan, 27, Kyakatuka Ashiraf, 22, and Isanga Asuman, 20, were arrested from Nampirika A Village in Bukaye Parish, Nakalama Sub County in Iganga District following a joint security operation conducted by officers from Kiwule Police Station and Iganga Central Police Station.

According to Busoga East regional police spokesperson ASP Kasadha Micheal, the arrests followed reports of impersonation that had earlier been registered at Kiwatule Police Station in Kampala.

“On May 5, 2026, at around 11:00 am, a team of police officers from Kiwule Police Station, together with those from Iganga CPS, made a joint operation following a report of impersonation of Hajji Hamisi Kigundu at Kiwatule Police Station,” ASP Kasadha said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Police revealed that surveillance teams had first been deployed on the ground to monitor and identify the suspects before the operation was carried out.

“Prior to the operation, a surveillance team had been on ground to monitor and identify the target point before carrying out the operation at around 2300/c,” the statement added.

Investigators say the suspects were operating several TikTok accounts under identities linked to prominent individuals.

Police said Mugoya Hassan was found with a Samsung A06 mobile phone allegedly containing two active TikTok accounts operating under the names Natasha Karugire and The first daughter Natasha mus.

Kyakatuka Ashiraf was reportedly found with another Samsung phone allegedly used to create multiple TikTok accounts, including janet.kataha.muse5, natashakar7, first.daughter767 and ssenga.naisanga.04.

Meanwhile, police said Isanga Asuman was found in possession of a Samsung S10 mobile phone allegedly used to operate a TikTok account named “NATASHA.K MUSEVENI SOUL”.

“The suspects were using TikTok accounts with identities of various people,” ASP Kasadha stated.

Police further disclosed that the suspects are expected to be transferred to Kampala to face prosecution as investigations continue into what authorities believe could be a wider impersonation network operating on social media platforms.

“The suspects shall be transported to Kampala for prosecution,” the spokesperson said.

Authorities also linked the latest arrests to an earlier operation conducted in February this year targeting alleged impersonators of Mrs. Natasha Karugire Museveni.

“Early this year, on the 3rd February 2026 at around 08:30am, a team of operatives from Defense Intelligence Security arrested several impersonators of Mrs. Natasha Karugire Museveni, and they have since been arraigned,” the statement noted.

Police said more arrests are expected as investigations intensify.

“Further investigations are ongoing to have more suspects arrested,” ASP Kasadha added.