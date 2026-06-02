IGG probes OPM official Alex Rwabs Mujuni over corruption

The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) has launched an investigation into Alex Rwabs Mujuni, a Personal Assistant in the Office of the Deputy Head of Public Service at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), over allegations of corruption and extortion.

According to highly placed sources, whistleblowers filed complaints against Mujuni with the IGG as early as 2025. The whistleblowers reported that Mujuni has been operating an extortion racket in collaboration with unnamed officials from the Ministry of Public Service.

Complainants claim that Mujuni has been soliciting money from job-seeking Ugandans, promising to secure them jobs in local government institutions in exchange for payment.

Mujuni has previously faced allegations of misconduct during his public service career.

Between 2020 and 2023, he served as a Senior Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development. During his tenure there, ministry officials raised concerns about the misuse of public funds, the failure to account for government funds, and the alleged falsification of accountability records.

Following these complaints, he was transferred to the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, where he was assigned additional responsibilities as Transport Officer.

However, in June 2023, Mujuni’s tenure at the Ministry of ICT came to an unceremonious end after detectives arrested him after he was found in possession of 27 fuel cards loaded with millions of shillings under irregular circumstances.

Subsequently, Mujuni was removed from the Transport Officer role, reassigned as a Personal Assistant, and transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister.

The IGG investigation is likely to be welcomed by anti-corruption campaigners, particularly as President Museveni and Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba have publicly intensified efforts to combat corruption in government through a campaign known as Operation Maliza Ufisadi, Swahili for “Operation End Corruption.”

The allegations against Mujuni remain under investigation, and the IGG has yet to announce any official findings.