EX-Daily Monitor Editor Timothy Kalyegira remanded over illegal broadcasting and computer misuse

Former Daily Monitor editor and political commentator Timothy Kalyegira, who has been missing for about three days, with uncertainty over his whereabouts, has been remanded to Luzira Prisons, after he was produced at Kira Magistrate’s Court and charged under the Computer Misuse Act and the Uganda Communications Act.

According to a Police Form 53 charge sheet under CRB 475/2026 issued by Kira Division Police and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Kalyegira, 58, a journalist and resident of Kira Municipality in Wakiso District, is accused of illegal broadcasting without a licence.

“Uganda versus Kalyegira Timothy alias Nyakahuma, male adult aged 58 years, a Mutoro by tribe, a journalist and resident of Kira Municipality in Wakiso District,”the charge sheet read.

Count one of the charge sheet states that Kalyegira is accused of broadcasting without a licence, contrary to the Uganda Communications Act.

The charge added,“Count one: Statement of offence; Broadcasting without a licence contrary to section 28(1) and (2) of the Uganda Communications Act, Cap 103.”

The particulars of offence on Kalyegira Timothy alias Nyakahuma as revealed, between 2013 and 2026, at various areas in Uganda including Kampala and Wakiso Districts or thereabout, did broadcast via The Kampala Express, a video production and media consulting platform, without a licence issued by the Uganda Communications Commission.

Count two of the charge sheet makes a similar allegation relating to another platform.

“Count two: Statement of offence — Broadcasting without a licence contrary to section 28(1) and (2) of the Uganda Communications Act, Cap 103.”

“Particulars of offence — Kalyegira Timothy alias Nyakahuma, between 2014 and 2026, at various areas in Uganda including Kampala and Wakiso Districts or thereabout, did broadcast via The Uganda Records, an online publication platform, without a licence issued by the Uganda Communications Commission.”

The charge sheet further indicates that the offences are being preferred through Kira Division Police under reference CRB 475/2026.

Kalyegira had not been seen since Friday, a development that sparked concern among family members, neighbours and colleagues after his phone reportedly went off and his whereabouts remained unknown throughout the weekend.

On Monday morning, reports emerged that he had been taken to Kira Magistrates Court for arraignment.

Human rights lawyer Tumusiime Kato earlier confirmed his presence at court, saying he was facing charges linked to online publications.

“Colleagues, @TimKalyegira is now at Kira Magistrates Court on charges related to Computer Misuse. We should all stand in solidarity with him,” Kato posted on X.

He later added that Kalyegira had arrived at court and was expected to take plea “anytime soon.”

The specific online posts forming the basis of the Computer Misuse allegations had not been publicly disclosed by press time.

The case comes amid continued scrutiny of cyber-related laws following a Constitutional Court ruling in March 2026 that nullified key provisions of the Computer Misuse (Amendment) Act, 2022 on procedural grounds.

Only the original 2011 Computer Misuse Act remains in force for offences such as hacking, unauthorized access, and electronic fraud.

Kalyegira, commonly known for his political commentary on governance and security affairs, was prosecuted in 2010 and 2011 on sedition and criminal libel charges, which were later dismissed in 2015.