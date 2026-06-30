Danish climate journalist Klaus Thymann arrested in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda — June 30, 2026-Award-winning Danish climate journalist and explorer Klaus Thymann has been arrested in Kampala in a case that is already drawing international attention from environmental and press freedom circles.

Thymann, known globally for documenting the effects of climate change on endangered ecosystems, was reportedly detained while pursuing official clearance connected to conservation and research activities in Uganda’s Rwenzori region.

Authorities say the journalist is currently being held at Kira Road Police Station as investigations continue. Reports indicate that the case may later be handled in Kasese District, where the alleged violations are said to have occurred.

Over the years, Thymann has led several scientific and environmental expeditions focused on the rapidly disappearing glaciers of the Rwenzori Mountains — one of Africa’s most important natural landmarks. His work brought international visibility to Uganda’s environmental challenges and the broader impact of climate change on the continent.

While Ugandan authorities have not yet publicly detailed the exact accusations against him, the arrest has raised questions among observers about the treatment of foreign journalists, researchers and conservation campaigners operating in the country.

Environmental activists and media watchers say the case could trigger wider debate about conservation policy, scientific access and press freedom in Uganda at a time when scrutiny over civic space continues to intensify.