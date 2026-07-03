Former Speaker Among confirms blood clot, appeals to Museveni for specialised treatment outside security confinement

Former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has confirmed that she is suffering from a blood clot in one of her legs and has appealed to President Yoweri Museveni to allow her to leave her residence for specialised medical treatment, saying her current confinement is worsening her health.

The confirmation came on Friday after a delegation of Members of Parliament from the Teso sub-region visited Among at her Kololo residence, where she has remained under heavy security for months as authorities continue investigations into multiple corruption and financial crimes allegations.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, Kumi Municipality MP Silas Aogon said the former Speaker told them that while she continues to receive basic medical attention at home, critical diagnostic procedures cannot be carried out under the current restrictions.

“We have spoken to the former Speaker and she indicated to us that she needs to be able to access better medical services because as it is right now, she gets medical services indoors and other services like scanning cannot be given to her,” Aogon said.

Aogon revealed that Among personally confirmed she had been diagnosed with a blood clot, adding that doctors had recommended specialised treatment outside her residence.

“She has also confirmed that she has a blood clot. She told us that she was diagnosed with a blood clot in one of her legs and other illnesses which her doctors have confirmed and needs to be out of confinement to get better treatment,”he said.

The MP added that the former Speaker is also battling high blood pressure and diabetes, conditions he described as serious and requiring close medical attention.

“She also has high blood pressure and diabetes. These are serious challenges. We ask the government to look at her with mercy,” he said.

According to the legislators, Among also expressed uncertainty about her legal status, saying she does not know whether she is officially under house arrest or simply being confined by the heavy security deployment surrounding her home.

“During our discussions, she indicated to us that even herself she could not establish whether legally she was under house arrest, or just confinement by security. This she said was making her situation worse and her humble plea to the President was to handle this matter,” Aogon said.

The MPs appealed directly to President Museveni to intervene and allow the former Speaker access to specialised healthcare while respecting her constitutional rights.

“We are concerned about her freedom. When she is released, that will be our joy,” Aogon added.

Reports about Among’s deteriorating health first surfaced earlier when former Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko disclosed that she had developed a blood clot that had reportedly left her unable to walk. Although the claims initially drew mixed reactions and could not be independently verified, Bukedea County MP David Beecham Okwere later said he found the former Speaker with noticeably swollen feet after visiting her, though he stopped short of attributing the condition to blood clotting.

Among has remained largely out of public view since security agencies launched sweeping investigations into allegations of corruption, abuse of office, money laundering, illicit enrichment and causing financial loss to the government.

The investigations intensified after a series of financial intelligence reports, audits and anti-corruption inquiries allegedly linked senior Parliament officials to the misuse of public funds during her tenure as Speaker.

Authorities have also been investigating allegations relating to extravagant expenditure of public resources, including claims that billions of shillings were spent on luxury vehicles, high-end furnishings, foreign travel, and lavish entertainment at the Office of the Speaker.

Investigators have been examining whether some of the expenditure breached public finance regulations or involved proceeds of corruption.

The probe widened further after investigators arrested and charged several senior Parliament officials who served under Among’s leadership, including former Clerk to Parliament Chris Obore and other directors. Prosecutors accused them of embezzlement, money laundering and causing financial loss to the government in connection with alleged irregular payments and procurement transactions worth more than Shs31.9 billion. Investigators believe some of the transactions formed part of a broader network of financial impropriety within Parliament.

As part of the ongoing investigations, security agencies conducted extensive searches at Among’s residences and other premises linked to the former Speaker, collecting documents, electronic devices and other materials believed to be relevant to the inquiry. Security personnel have since maintained a heavy presence at her Kololo residence, restricting access to authorised visitors as investigators continue gathering evidence.

Despite months of confinement, authorities have not publicly clarified whether Among is formally under house arrest, preventive restriction or another legal arrangement, a situation that has fuelled debate among legal experts and political leaders over the legality of the continued security deployment.

The former Speaker has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has not been convicted of any offence. The investigations remain ongoing, with prosecutors expected to determine whether additional charges will be preferred against her based on the evidence collected.

It is now corruption investigation against health concerns for government to allow her access to specialised treatment while legal processes continue.