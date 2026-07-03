Uganda Prisons Service launches farmer field schools to equip farmers with practical agricultural skills

Uganda Prisons Service has launched Farmer Field Schools aimed at equipping farmers with practical agricultural knowledge and technical skills to improve productivity, profitability and promote sustainable farming across the country.

The initiative was unveiled during the 32nd National Agricultural Show in Jinja, where the prisons authority said the centres will provide location-specific training to farmers while agricultural experts also called for greater reliance on scientific knowledge and professional guidance to transform Uganda’s farming sector.

Speaking at the show, Senior Superintendent of Prisons Generous Behabura Betunga said the Farmer Field Schools were established to bridge the knowledge gap that continues to limit agricultural production in different parts of the country.

She explained that many farmers fail to realise their full potential because they adopt farming methods from other regions without considering differences in climate, soils and agro-ecological conditions.

“Uganda is blessed with several agro-ecological zones, but many farmers face challenges because they copy and paste farming practices from one area to another without adjusting to their local conditions,” Betunga said.

She said the Farmer Field Schools will serve as practical learning centres where farmers receive hands-on training in crop and livestock production based on the conditions in their local areas.

Betunga revealed that the first Farmer Field School has been established in the Busoga sub-region and will operate as a permanent agricultural demonstration and exhibition centre for farmers.

According to her, the facility will be staffed by full-time agronomists, veterinarians and other technical experts who will provide continuous support to both individual farmers and organised farmer groups.

“The centre will help farmers identify their strengths, understand their challenges and receive practical, step-by-step guidance to improve productivity,” she said.

She noted that the programme is expected to strengthen farmers’ practical skills, increase agricultural production and encourage sustainable farming practices tailored to local environments.

The initiative underscores the growing role of the Uganda Prisons Service in supporting national development through agriculture, with the institution increasingly investing in commercial farming, skills development and community outreach programmes.

During the same event, Robert Birungi Musaazi of Farmers Centre urged farmers to seek technical knowledge before investing in agriculture, saying many incur losses because they venture into farming without proper guidance.

“It is important for farmers to first seek knowledge and understand why they are doing what they are doing, and the best way to do it. This helps them make the right decisions at every stage of production,” Birungi said.

He said Farmers Centre is using the National Agricultural Show to provide free agricultural consultation services, allowing farmers to access professional advice on crop and livestock production.

“When farmers visit us, we offer free consultation and technical guidance. Whether it takes hours or days, we are committed to helping them because we want farmers to benefit from everything they do,” he said.

Birungi said agriculture remains one of Uganda’s most profitable sectors when approached as a business, reiterating President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s long-held call for commercial farming as a driver of wealth creation.

He warned farmers against relying on unverified advice, saying poor planning, failure to consider soil suitability, improper farm design and the use of counterfeit agricultural inputs continue to reduce productivity and profits.

To improve access to quality services, Birungi said Farmers Centre has established outlets across eastern and central Uganda and is expanding into the western region to bring genuine agricultural inputs and expert advice closer to farmers.

“We have centres in the eastern and central regions and are expanding into western Uganda to ensure farmers can access quality products and professional advice near them,” he said.

He added that the company operates as a one-stop agricultural centre offering quality inputs, technical expertise and advisory services, while working alongside other players in the sector to strengthen Uganda’s agricultural transformation.

The 32nd National Agricultural Show continues to bring together farmers, researchers, innovators, government agencies, and agribusinesses to showcase modern technologies and practical solutions aimed at increasing agricultural productivity, improving food security, and boosting farmers’ incomes across the country.