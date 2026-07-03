Police arrest six in Iganga over impersonation of Natasha Museveni in mobile money schemes

Police in Iganga District, working jointly with the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Defence Intelligence Security (DIS), have arrested six suspects accused of running a criminal syndicate that impersonated President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his daughter, Natasha Karugire, to swindle unsuspecting members of the public through fraudulent social media and mobile money schemes.

The suspects, all residents of Nandekula A Village in Bulubandi Parish, Nakigo Sub-county, were arrested during an intelligence-led operation conducted on Wednesday, July 2, at around midday.

According to Busoga East Regional Police Spokesperson ASP Michael Kasadha, investigators recovered nine mobile phones believed to have been used in orchestrating the fraudulent activities.

“Police in Iganga, working jointly with the UPDF Defence Intelligence Security (DIS) team, have arrested six suspects over their alleged involvement in impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence,” Kasadha said.

Police identified the suspects as Mugudya Mustafa, 17, Maganda Murishidi, 18, Waiswa Muhammad, 21, Kaima Jamiru, 17, Mulawa Shafick, 17, and Ngobi Sabath, 15. All are residents of Nandekula A Village in Iganga District.

Investigators say the group is suspected to have been part of an organised criminal network that created fake online identities using the names of President Museveni and Natasha Karugire to deceive members of the public into sending money under false promises.

“The suspects are believed to be part of a criminal network that has been impersonating His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and Ms. Natasha Karugire, the President’s daughter, to defraud unsuspecting members of the public in different parts of the country,” Kasadha explained.

A preliminary forensic examination of the seized mobile phones allegedly uncovered numerous fraudulent social media accounts and mobile money lines linked to the suspects’ operations.

Among the discoveries was a fake Youth Development Application Fund, purportedly operating under the name of Natasha K. Museveni, which investigators believe was used to lure victims with false promises of government financial assistance before demanding registration or processing fees.

“A preliminary examination of the recovered mobile phones revealed numerous fraudulent social media and mobile money accounts, including a fake Youth Development Application Fund purportedly operated under the name of Natasha K. Museveni,” Kasadha said.

Police further revealed that during interrogation, the suspects allegedly admitted to creating and operating multiple fake online accounts to facilitate the fraud.

“During interrogation, the suspects reportedly admitted to operating multiple fraudulent accounts to facilitate their criminal activities,” Kasadha added.

The suspects have since been transferred by the Defence Intelligence Security team to Jinja Road Police Station, where detectives are conducting further investigations before they are formally charged.

Police have repeatedly warned the public against sending money to individuals claiming to represent senior government officials or government programmes without first verifying the information through official channels.

Police also urged Ugandans to be cautious of online accounts promising jobs, grants, youth funds or financial support in exchange for registration fees, noting that fraudsters increasingly exploit the names of prominent public figures to gain the trust of victims.