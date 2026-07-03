Over 400 Ugandans evacuated from South Africa as gov’t responds to xenophobic violence

A total of 424 Ugandan nationals have been evacuated from South Africa following weeks of anti-migrant protests and xenophobic violence that left three Ugandans dead and hundreds fleeing for safety.

The government-led repatriation exercise saw the first batch of 273 returnees, comprising 255 adults and 18 children, arrive at Entebbe International Airport aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight. They were followed by a second group of 116 people at 7:00 a.m. and another 35 returnees at 8:00 a.m., bringing the total number of evacuees to over 424.

Receiving the returnees at Entebbe, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo described their safe arrival as a moment of relief for the country and the affected families, saying the evacuation was ordered after President Yoweri Museveni received reports of escalating attacks targeting foreign nationals in South Africa.

He said the President immediately directed the mobilisation of resources to ensure the safe return of Ugandans caught up in the violence.

“The brotherly responsibility of any sovereign government is the safety and security of its citizens, both within our borders and abroad,” Kasolo said.

Kasolo disclosed that more than 700 Ugandans have so far voluntarily registered for repatriation as authorities continue coordinating the return of those who wish to leave South Africa.

He assured the returnees that Uganda would always stand by its citizens during difficult times.

“No matter the distances you travel, or the challenges you face abroad, you must always remember that Uganda is your home, and the government will never abandon you in times of crisis,” he said.

The minister also confirmed that three Ugandans lost their lives during the unrest. He added that the bodies of two victims are yet to be identified and repatriated to Uganda.

Encouraging the returnees to rebuild their lives at home, Kasolo said Uganda now offers growing economic opportunities and urged them to benefit from the government’s wealth creation initiatives.

“You committed no offence in going to South Africa to look for greener pastures, but I must confirm to you that the greener pasture is now here in Uganda,” he said.

Uganda’s Ambassador to South Africa, Paul Omoru Omiat, praised the swift response by President Museveni and the Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, saying their intervention enabled many Ugandans to escape worsening violence.

“Most Ugandans returned with nothing, some without even a suitcase, because the situation was not friendly,” Omoru said.

He appealed for additional government support to help the returnees reintegrate into their communities, noting that many had lost businesses, homes and personal belongings accumulated over several years.

Speaking on behalf of the returnees, Lydia Mwesigwa, President of the United Returnees Organisation, thanked the government for rescuing Ugandans stranded in South Africa. Having lived in the country for more than three decades, she said the evacuation had given many families a second chance.

“What the enemy meant for evil, God has turned around for our good,” Mwesigwa said.

She added that the organisation would support the returnees through Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (SACCOs) and agricultural livelihood programmes aimed at helping them rebuild their lives.

One of the returnees, Mawanda Sayid Juma, who had worked as a driver in South Africa since 2023, said many Ugandans fled with only the clothes they were wearing after violence escalated.

He appealed to the government to provide further assistance, explaining that numerous returnees had been forced to abandon homes, businesses, vehicles and other valuable property during their hurried escape.

The reception of the returnees at Entebbe International Airport was attended by Acting Director of Defence Public Information Col. Chris Magezi, Denis Kalemba, Ambassador Dickson Ogwal, Moses Kibombo Ssentongo and other officers from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).